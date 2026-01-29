Bola Ray has publicly broken his silence after Lily Mohammed's heated exchanges with Louisa Laryea

In a post, the EIB Network CEO announced his upcoming public engagement on his media platform

Bola Ray's post has triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians who flooded the comment section

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of prominent Ghanaian media group EIB Network, Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray, has broken his silence amid his employee Lily Mohammed's online feud with Louisa Laryea.

On Wednesday, January 28, 2026, social media erupted after Lily Mohammed and Louisa Laryea, the 52-year-old wife of veteran media personality Israel Laryea, engaged in a heated exchange.

American streamer IShowSpeed visited Ghana on Monday, January 26, 2026, as part of his 28-day tour to experience the various cultures of the African continent.

After the streamer's departure from Ghana, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced that his ministry had approved the issuance of a Ghanaian passport to him. The decision to issue a passport to IShowSpeed did not go down well with Lily.

The media personality slammed the foreign affairs minister and questioned the relevance of the streamer's visit to Ghana in a verbal tirade on GHOne TV's morning show.

Louisa Laryea and Lily Mohammed's online banter

Following her rant, the wife of veteran journalist Israel Laryea, Louisa, took to social media to slam her choice of words.

"Journalism goes way beyond make-up, skin bleaching, BBL, hair, and fashion. Journalists ought to research, court the facts, interrogate data, and demonstrate sound reasoning. IShowSpeed_MattersArising," she wrote.

Shortly after her post, Lily Mohammed clapped back in a combative post that cast aspersions against Louisa.

She described her submission as ‘unintelligent’ and accused her of parading herself around as a pillar of journalism in Ghana simply because of her husband's reputation.

"I would have very much been open to a discourse with you, but seeing as you have absolutely no substance in that capacity, it would be a complete waste of my time. I do hope you take a GOOD LOOK at yourself in the mirror, next time you want to be as condescending as you have been with your distasteful post,” Lily Mohammed wrote.

Lily's post also drew subsequent responses from Louisa, who claimed that her earlier post was not aimed at the GHOne TV presenter.

Lily Mohammed’s Facebook post blasting Louisa Laryea is below:

Bola Ray breaks silence amid feud

Amid the ongoing feud, Lily's boss, Bola Ray, took to his official Facebook page to share photos of himself and YouTuber Wode Maya, who served as a tour guide for IShowSpeed during his trip to Akropong in Ghana on Monday, January 26, 2026.

In the photo, the two personalities shared a friendly moment as they posed for the camera inside the EIB Network office in Accra.

Accompanying the photos was an announcement of Bola Ray's interview session with Wode Maya on Star FM's 'Starr Chat' show on Thursday, January 29, 2026.

Bola Ray's Facebook post amid Lily Mohammed and Louisa Laryea's online feud is below:

Bola Ray's post stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Donkor Lord wrote:

"I can’t miss this episode. Two respected gents. I respect you, Sir @Bola Ray @Maya."

Donatus Chanase said:

"Continue to encourage them to do what they do best. Thank you, Sir. Ghana first."

TNA Africa wrote:

"We will be listening."

Edem reacts to Lily Mohammed's rants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Edem reacted to Lily Mohammed's rants about IShowSpeed's Ghanaian passport.

In a social media post, the award-winning rapper teased the GHOne TV presenter with a sarcastic message.

Edem's response to Lily Mohammed's rants triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

