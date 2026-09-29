Ghana's National Information Technology Agency announced Anthony Owusu-Ansah's appointment as Acting Deputy Director-General on September 28, 2026

The young entrepreneur built his reputation as CEO of ShaQ Express before landing the high-profile government role

NITA said the appointment strengthens its leadership as Ghana pushes forward with its digital transformation agenda

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Ghana's National Information Technology Agency (NITA) has named Anthony Owusu-Ansah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of e-commerce and logistics company ShaQ Express, as its Acting Deputy Director-General.

ShaQ Express CEO and businessman Anthony Owusu-Ansah lands appointment as the new NITA acting deputy director-general. Photo source: ShaQ Express, NITA Ghana

Source: Facebook

The agency made the announcement on its official Instagram page on Monday, September 28, 2026, describing the latest political appointment as a move to reinforce its leadership ahead of delivering on the country's digital transformation goals.

Anthony Owusu-Ansah's rise to NITA leadership

Before stepping into this government role, Owusu-Ansah built his profile in Ghana's private sector as the CEO of ShaQ Express, a logistics and delivery company that established him as one of the country's emerging young business figures.

The company launched during the COVID-19 pandemic and grew into a logistics technology brand which operated in Accra and Kumasi.

Before launching ShaQ Express, Owusu-Ansah had worked in various roles at Vodafone Ghana, Enterprise Group and Millicon (Tigo).

The young entrepreneur, who graduated from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) with a bachelor’s degree in physics and an MBA, also founded Vacancies In Ghana, a business services company, and has worked with UNICEF’s StartUp Lab.

Owusu-Ansah's appointment signals NITA's intent to bring private sector thinking into its efforts to accelerate Ghana's technology and digital infrastructure agenda.

NITA, which sits under Ghana's Ministry of Communications and its Minister Sam George, is the government body responsible for promoting and regulating information technology development across the country.

The Acting Deputy Director-General role places Owusu-Ansah at the centre of the agency's day-to-day operations and its broader mandate to modernise Ghana's digital ecosystem.

The Instagram post of NITA announcing the appointment of Anthony Owusu Ansah is below:

Reactions to Anthony Owusu-Ansah's appointment

The announcement drew warm congratulations from followers across social media.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from Ghanaians below:

@marilynbruce wrote:

"Big Congratulations @anthony_owusu_ansah. Super proud of this feat 🙌."

@i.tetsebah_k said:

"Congratulations Mr. Anthony. Such an awesome feat 🔥👏."

@really.derrick commented:

"Congratulations Mr Owusu-Ansah, you can do it."

Nana Yaw Amoah-Yeboah appointed NITA Director-General

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Nana Yaw Amoah-Yeboah’s appointment as Director-General of the National Information Technology Agency, following Dr Mark-Oliver Kevor’s resignation to contest the NDC’s Eastern Regional executive elections.

Amoah-Yeboah took charge as the government prepares a new NITA Act to separate the agency’s regulatory and commercial functions.

The proposed reforms would reshape how Ghana managed key digital infrastructure and public assets.

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Source: YEN.com.gh