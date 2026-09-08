Time Africa announced the appointment of British-Ghanaian media executive Peace Hyde as Director of Global Strategic Partnerships on Tuesday, September 8, 2026

Hyde joins Time Africa after more than a decade at Forbes Africa, where she served as Head of Digital Media and Partnerships and West Africa Correspondent

Fans and colleagues flooded the announcement post with congratulatory messages for the celebrated TV producer, host, actress and journalist

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Peace Hyde has taken on a major new role in the African media landscape, with Time Africa naming the British-Ghanaian broadcaster and actress as its Director of Global Strategic Partnerships.

British-Ghanaian media personality and actress Peace Hyde lands appointment as the Director of Global Strategic Partnerships at Time Africa. Photo source: Peace Hyde

Source: Facebook

Time Africa made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, confirming that Hyde brings over ten years of experience across media, partnerships, and entertainment to the position.

In her new capacity, she will concentrate on deepening Time Africa's global partnerships and sourcing fresh opportunities, including the development of original intellectual property designed to connect with audiences across Africa and internationally.

Peace Hyde's career at Forbes Africa

Before joining Time Africa, Hyde, who gained admission to Harvard University in the US in 2025, spent more than a decade at Forbes Africa, building a formidable reputation as Head of Digital Media and Partnerships and West Africa Correspondent.

During her time there, she cultivated international partnerships and executive-produced major African productions, cementing her status as one of the continent's most influential media figures.

Beyond her work in journalism and partnerships, Peace Hyde is widely recognised as a television host, creator, education activist, and actress, with a career that spans broadcasting on both sides of the Atlantic.

The Instagram post of Time Africa's official announcement of Peace Hyde's appointment is below:

Reactions to Peace Hyde's Time Africa appointment

The announcement drew warm responses from colleagues and fans, with many rushing to celebrate the milestone.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@zak_momodu wrote:

"Congratulations!! Well earned! 👏🏽"

@_realammaprempeh said:

"❤️🔥@peac_hy super proud of you👏👏👏👏wow. Well done! Keep up the good work 🙏."

@dorothyamuahgh commented:

"😍🔥🙏🏾Amazing You!! Congrats my love. Keep winning ❤️."

Media personality Natalie Fort lands new appointment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about GHOne TV media personality Natalie Fort, who announced her appointment as Director of Collaboration and Strategy for West Africa at the World Business Summit 2026.

Her commitment to fostering strategic partnerships and advancing sustainable development across the region is sure to resonate with many aspiring leaders and innovators.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh