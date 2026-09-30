The UK Home Office announced plans to raise the English language requirement for foreign nationals applying for permanent residency to B2 level

The tightened standard will affect a broad range of visa routes, including Skilled Worker, Global Talent, and family settlement pathways

Applicants already on a residency pathway will have until 26 March 2027 to meet the new requirement, though some face a tighter window than others

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The United Kingdom is set to introduce stricter requirements for foreign nationals seeking permanent residency, with the English language threshold being raised across several migration routes.

Under the revised framework, applicants for settlement will be required to demonstrate an upper-intermediate B2 level of English under the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR).

UK raises English requirement for foreigners seeking permanent residency. Photo credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz & Bjoern Wylezich/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The change represents an increase from the current B1 intermediate standard and will affect several economic and family migration routes.

UK raises English requirement for permanent residency

The new requirement will apply to a broad range of routes leading to settlement in the UK.

Key employment-related routes affected include:

Skilled Worker

Global Talent

Scale Up

Innovator Founder

International Sportsperson

UK Ancestry

Representative of an Overseas Business

Foreign nationals applying for settlement through Long Residence, Private Life, Settlement Family Life, Child Relative and Bereaved Partner routes will also be required to meet the higher English standard.

For routes such as Skilled Worker and Scale Up, the B2 requirement will apply when applicants submit their settlement applications, in addition to any lower English language requirements that applied when they were granted temporary permission to remain.

UK explains reason for stricter settlement rules

The changes form part of the UK Government's wider immigration strategy outlined in its White Paper, titled Restoring Control over the Immigration System.

The policy document states that increasing the English language requirement for settlement is intended to help ensure that migrants who plan to make the UK their permanent home are better equipped to integrate into British society and participate in economic life.

This means foreign nationals on affected routes will need to meet the higher language standard before they can qualify for permanent residency.

New UK settlement rules to take effect in 2027

The tightened English language requirement is scheduled to come into force on 26 March 2027.

The government has provided a transition period before the new standard takes effect, allowing people already living in the UK on a pathway to permanent residency additional time to prepare for the B2 requirement.

Those who still have several years before becoming eligible for settlement will have more time to improve their English proficiency.

However, people who are approaching their settlement eligibility date may have a shorter period to meet the new standard than would have been the case under the previous rules.

The changes mean foreign nationals planning to apply for permanent residency through the affected routes will need to take the higher English language requirement into account when preparing for settlement.

UK lists foreigners allowed longer stays

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK Home Office had clarified which foreign nationals could apply to remain in the country beyond the standard six-month visitor limit.

Eligible categories included patients undergoing medical treatment, academic researchers, and doctors or dentists on clinical attachments.

Applicants were required to pay a £1,172 extension fee and prove that they could support themselves without accessing public funds.

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Source: YEN.com.gh