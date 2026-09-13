Australia confirmed that passport holders from five English-speaking countries are automatically exempt from submitting English language test scores for its Student visa (subclass 500)

South Africa is among the countries whose students qualify for the exemption, though under a different category from the five passport-holder nations

Several other applicant categories also qualify for the exemption, including scholarship recipients and those enrolled in specific course types

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Australia has confirmed that certain applicants for its Student visa (subclass 500) do not need to provide proof of English language proficiency, with the exemption covering a wider range of people than many might expect.

Australia mentions countries whose citizens are exempt from English language proof for visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Passport holders from five countries are automatically considered to meet the English language requirement without submitting a formal test result.

These are the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada, New Zealand, and the Republic of Ireland. Nationals of these countries do not need to submit scores from tests such as IELTS or TOEFL as part of their application.

Other applicants who qualify for the exemption

Beyond citizenship, several other applicant categories also fall under the policy. Students sponsored by a foreign affairs or defence agency are covered, as are participants in the Australian Awards and Scholarships and Exchanges Scheme (AASES).

Those enrolled in a registered school course, an English Language Intensive Course for Overseas Students (ELICOS), or a programme taught entirely in a language other than English are equally exempt. Applicants accepted into a registered postgraduate research programme also qualify.

Another pathway covers those who have completed at least five years of study conducted entirely in English in any of the following countries:

Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, or the Republic of Ireland. South Africa appears on this list despite not being included among the passport-holder exemptions, meaning South African students who meet the study history requirement can still qualify.

Recent Australian study also opens doors

Two additional routes exist for students who recently completed formal qualifications in Australia on a Student visa.

The first applies to those who finished a Senior Secondary Certificate of Education within Australia in the two years prior to applying.

The second covers those who completed at least one component of a Certificate IV or higher qualification under the Australian Qualifications Framework (AQF) within that same two-year window.

Together, these pathways mean that the exemption from English language testing is not a narrow provision limited to a handful of passport holders, but a broader policy that accounts for educational background, course type, and sponsorship status.

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Source: YEN.com.gh