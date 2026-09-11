Canada has published the eligibility conditions non-citizens must meet before they can apply to join the Canadian Armed Forces

Permanent residents face additional requirements beyond basic citizenship status, including proof of physical presence in Canada

Age, education, and credential assessment rules apply to all military applicants, with stricter conditions for those schooled outside Canada

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Canada has set out the conditions under which non-citizens may apply to join the Canadian Armed Forces, publishing a formal set of requirements that prospective applicants must satisfy before enrolment can be considered.

According to the official eligibility guidelines, applicants must hold either Canadian citizenship or permanent resident status to be eligible.

Canada has published the eligibility conditions non-citizens must meet before they can apply to join the Canadian Armed Forces

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Permanent residents face an additional layer of requirements, most notably the need to demonstrate three years of physical presence within Canada.

Acceptable proof of physical presence includes a copy of a Permanent Resident card, using the "PR Since" date printed on the reverse of the card, or an Acknowledgement of Receipt letter from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, submitted after the applicant has applied for citizenship.

Beyond residency, candidates must be at least 17 years old at the time of enrolment. Applicants pursuing officer positions may be considered from the age of 16, though specific conditions apply to those cases.

Any applicant who is under 18 on their enrolment date must provide written consent from a custodial parent or legal guardian before the process can continue.

Education and Credential Requirements for Military Applicants

Education forms the third major requirement. Candidates must have completed at least Grade 10, or 24 credits of Secondary IV for applicants from Quebec.

The Grade 10 standard represents the minimum entry threshold, as certain positions within the Armed Forces demand higher academic qualifications.

For those who completed their schooling outside Canada, an Educational Credential Assessment is compulsory.

This assessment must cover both their secondary school qualifications and their highest level of education, and it must be finalised before the application is submitted.

Canada announces groups who cannot apply for eTA

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Canadian government had published updated directives identifying three categories of travellers who were barred from applying for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA).

Canadian citizens, including dual nationals, were among those prohibited from using the eTA system when flying into Canada.

Permanent residents of Canada and travellers holding a valid Canadian visa also fell under the restriction.

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Source: YEN.com.gh