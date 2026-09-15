Veteran music producer Fred Kyei Mensah shared a Facebook post on September 15, 2026, addressing the Obinim controversy

Fred Kyei Mensah disclosed he has been flooded with calls and messages urging him to intervene in the situation

The producer warned that airing marital issues publicly could have serious consequences for the couple's children and church

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Veteran Ghanaian music producer and sound engineer Fred Kyei Mensah has publicly appealed for calm in the ongoing marital dispute between Bishop Daniel Obinim and his wife, Florence Obinim, saying the situation has gone far enough.

Fred Kyei Mensah calls for peace between Bishop Obinim and Florence Obinim amid their marital crisis. Image credit: Bishop Obinim Ministries, Lioness Florence Ministries, Fred Kyei Mensah

Source: Facebook

In a lengthy Facebook post on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, Fred Kyei Mensah, who says he shares a close personal connection with the couple, disclosed that an overwhelming number of people have reached out to him through calls, text messages and WhatsApp, urging him to step in and help settle matters.

Fred Kyei Mensah urges private resolution

The music producer directed sharp criticism at bloggers, social media users and other individuals he accused of stoking the controversy rather than helping to douse it.

In his view, the public spectacle surrounding the couple's marriage risks serious harm — particularly to their children and the reputation of their church.

He also laid some responsibility at the feet of the couple themselves, pointing to radio and television appearances, leaked audio recordings and private messages that have entered public circulation and given commentators more to work with.

Fred Kyei Mensah had, by his own account, first written on the matter back in June, when he urged Bishop Obinim and Florence Obinim to handle their differences away from public view.

The producer expressed particular concern over the volume of insults being directed at both parties online, arguing that staying silent is sometimes a more powerful response than engaging publicly.

He noted that, in his estimation, both Bishop Obinim and Florence Obinim possess qualities that far outweigh what they are currently going through, but that a breakdown in communication between them has allowed things to spiral.

Fred Kyei Mensah shares marriage experience

Drawing from his own experience, Fred Kyei Mensah shared that he has been married for 37 years and has maintained a firm personal rule never to expose his wife's faults to family members, regardless of how heated their disagreements may become.

He held this up as a model for the kind of discretion he believes the Obinims need to adopt.

He closed his message with a heartfelt plea for the couple to turn inward, resolve their issues between themselves and resist the pull of outside voices intensifying the situation.

Fred Kyei Mensah expressed genuine optimism that the current difficulties will pass, ending on a note of peace and love for both parties.

The Facebook post of Fred Kyei Mensah is below.

Florence Obinim's marriage advice trends

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Florence Obinim’s advice to young people on choosing a life partner.

The gospel musician urged them to pray for a God-fearing partner and warned that marrying the wrong person could lead to serious consequences.

Her comments have drawn attention amid public scrutiny of her marriage to Bishop Daniel Obinim.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh