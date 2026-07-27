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Drogba of Yolo Appeals to McBrown, Bawumia, Sammy Gyamfi and Ibrahim Mahama for Help
Ghana

Drogba of Yolo Appeals to McBrown, Bawumia, Sammy Gyamfi and Ibrahim Mahama for Help

by  Blessed Antwi
2 min read
  • John Peasah has appealed to four prominent Ghanaians for support as he continues battling ill health
  • The YOLO actor shared photos of Nana Ama McBrown, Mahamudu Bawumia, Sammy Gyamfi and Ibrahim Mahama
  • He stressed that his request was not based on entitlement but a genuine need for assistance

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Ghanaian actor John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba from the television series YOLO, has made a public appeal for help as he continues to struggle with a serious health condition.

Ghana, Yolo, Drogba, Sammy Gyamfi, John Peasah, Bawumia
Drogba of Yolo Appeals to McBrown, Bawumia, Sammy Gyamfi and Ibrahim Mahama for Help
Source: Twitter

In a post shared on his official X account, the actor uploaded photos of Nana Ama McBrown, former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, politician Sammy Gyamfi and businessman Ibrahim Mahama.

John Peasah accompanied the photos with a short but emotional message, explaining that he genuinely needed support and was not making the request out of entitlement.

He wrote:

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“Not entitlement!!! I need help. GOD touch their hearts”

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John Peasah seeks medical support

The actor has been battling a demyelinating condition, which affects the nervous system and has reportedly made everyday life difficult for him.

Since announcing his health struggles, John Peasah has repeatedly appealed to individuals, organisations and members of the public to assist him with the cost of treatment.

Check out Drogba's X post below:

His latest post appears to be a direct plea to the four public figures, hoping they would consider his situation and offer the necessary support.

He did not indicate that any of them had responded to the appeal or promised to cover his medical expenses.

Ghanaians rally behind Drogba

The emotional post attracted thousands of views and reactions, with several social media users calling for urgent assistance for the actor.

Many encouraged influential personalities and corporate organisations to support him, while others offered prayers and shared his post to help it reach a wider audience.

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John Peasah’s message has once again drawn attention to his health battle, with fans hoping his appeal would receive a positive response and help him access the medical care he urgently needs.

Drogba denies receiving Ibrahim Mahama's help

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Drogba denied reports that he received help from billionaire businessman Ibrahim Mahama.

In a social media post, he said that reports to the contrary were untrue and called on Ibrahim and other prominent, wealthy Ghanaians to come to his aid.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Blessed Antwi avatar

Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.

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