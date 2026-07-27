John Peasah has appealed to four prominent Ghanaians for support as he continues battling ill health

The YOLO actor shared photos of Nana Ama McBrown, Mahamudu Bawumia, Sammy Gyamfi and Ibrahim Mahama

He stressed that his request was not based on entitlement but a genuine need for assistance

Ghanaian actor John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba from the television series YOLO, has made a public appeal for help as he continues to struggle with a serious health condition.

Drogba of Yolo Appeals to McBrown, Bawumia, Sammy Gyamfi and Ibrahim Mahama for Help

Source: Twitter

In a post shared on his official X account, the actor uploaded photos of Nana Ama McBrown, former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, politician Sammy Gyamfi and businessman Ibrahim Mahama.

John Peasah accompanied the photos with a short but emotional message, explaining that he genuinely needed support and was not making the request out of entitlement.

He wrote:

“Not entitlement!!! I need help. GOD touch their hearts”

John Peasah seeks medical support

The actor has been battling a demyelinating condition, which affects the nervous system and has reportedly made everyday life difficult for him.

Since announcing his health struggles, John Peasah has repeatedly appealed to individuals, organisations and members of the public to assist him with the cost of treatment.

Check out Drogba's X post below:

His latest post appears to be a direct plea to the four public figures, hoping they would consider his situation and offer the necessary support.

He did not indicate that any of them had responded to the appeal or promised to cover his medical expenses.

Ghanaians rally behind Drogba

The emotional post attracted thousands of views and reactions, with several social media users calling for urgent assistance for the actor.

Many encouraged influential personalities and corporate organisations to support him, while others offered prayers and shared his post to help it reach a wider audience.

John Peasah’s message has once again drawn attention to his health battle, with fans hoping his appeal would receive a positive response and help him access the medical care he urgently needs.

Drogba denies receiving Ibrahim Mahama's help

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Drogba denied reports that he received help from billionaire businessman Ibrahim Mahama.

In a social media post, he said that reports to the contrary were untrue and called on Ibrahim and other prominent, wealthy Ghanaians to come to his aid.

Source: YEN.com.gh