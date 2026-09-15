Working holiday visas allow young adults aged 18 to 35 to live and work abroad for up to two years, depending on the destination

Over 50 countries across Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America and South America offer working holiday visa programmes

Eligibility requirements vary by country, making it essential to confirm whether you qualify before applying

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For young adults looking to gain international work experience while exploring the world, a working holiday visa (WHV) could be the key.

More than 50 countries across multiple regions currently offer these programmes, each designed to allow eligible individuals to fund their travels through short-term employment abroad.

Working Holiday Visa: 50+ Countries Where You Can Live and Work Abroad

Source: AFP

Working holiday visas are generally available to adults between the ages of 18 and 30, though some countries extend eligibility to those up to 35.

Holders are typically permitted to stay in the destination country for up to one year, with certain agreements allowing extensions of up to two years.

Most countries have strict requirements that Ghanaians do not meet. But there are some options Ghanaians can consider, per data from LiveWorkTravel.

For example, Ghanaians travelling to Chile could qualify if they were teaching English, working in the ski resorts or volunteering.

The Asia-Pacific region offers a broad range of options for prospective working holiday travellers. Countries currently participating in such programmes include Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.

Europe, the Americas and Beyond

Europe hosts the largest concentration of working holiday visa destinations. Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom all have programmes in place.

In North America, Canada remains the principal destination for working holiday visa applicants. The United States has been slower to adopt the concept, with limited reciprocal agreements currently in force. Washington does maintain a Work and Holiday Visa arrangement with Australia, and J1 and J2 visas are available for those seeking short-term work in the country.

South America presents more accessible options. Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay all offer working holiday visa programmes, giving applicants in that region a wider pool of destinations from which to choose.

Regardless of the destination, the most critical step for any applicant is confirming eligibility before making any travel plans, as each country sets its own criteria for age, nationality and documentation requirements.

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Source: YEN.com.gh