Bernice Offei's former manager, Kwasi Ernest, shared that she had been living with dementia for about five years before her passing

The disclosure has shed new light on a period when the celebrated gospel singer had largely disappeared from public life

Bernice Offei died at age 63, and the revelation has prompted an outpouring of emotion from fans across Ghana

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The final years of veteran Ghanaian gospel singer Bernice Offei were marked by a quiet but devastating battle with dementia, her former manager Kwasi Ernest has disclosed, offering the public its first clear explanation for her long absence from the spotlight.

Bernice Offei's former manager Kwasi Ernest details her battle with dementia for five years before her death. Photo source: @berniceoffeiofficial

Source: Instagram

Ernest confirmed that Offei had been living with the degenerative neurological condition for approximately five years before the gospel musician's death on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at age 63.

The veteran music executive made the revelation during an interview with media personality Frank Kwabena Owusu on Max TV on Monday, 14 September 2026, noting that her battle with dementia contributed to her disappearance and reappearance days before her untimely demise.

Kwasi Ernest explained that Bernice Offei’s dementia had progressed to a point where she could become disoriented with reality and struggled to find her way home after the musician went missing.

He said:

"For about 4 or 5 years now, our mother (Bernice Offei) had some challenges in terms of dementia. I think in between the house, we all know that if someone is battling dementia, he or she is disoriented, so she left home for a while, and it became difficult for her to find her way back home."

"So the family decided to put out the missing alert public to seek help in locating her after their search for her whereabouts did not yield any success. That is why the news of her disappearance emerged on social media."

The veteran artiste manager noted that the late gospel singer's family found her in good health and admitted her to the hospital for medical attention.

Kwasi Ernest stated that Offei's health condition later deteriorated, leading to her sudden demise at 63 on Saturday morning.

He said:

"She was found in good health. They didn't take her home. They took her directly to the hospital for a medical checkup, but it was during that time that her health condition worsened and led to her death on Saturday morning."

He eulogised the late gospel musician, whom he described as a disciplinarian and a godfearing woman who practised what she preached in her songs.

Offei built her reputation as a pillar of Ghanaian gospel music across several decades, earning the admiration of fans and fellow artists alike.

Her voice and ministry left a mark on a generation of worshippers in Ghana and within the broader African gospel community.

The Facebook video of Bernice Offei's former manager speaking about her battle with dementia is below:

Fan reactions to Bernice Offei's Dementia battle

The disclosure drew an emotional response from followers online, many of whom said it helped them make sense of events they had previously found puzzling.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@boanuhjessicaamma wrote:

"Hm, I guess that's probably why she went missing 😢."

@nhyira_rae said:

"Now things make sense. May she rest in peace 🙏🏾."

@iak20117 commented:

"May her soul rest with the Lord."

Diana Hamilton mourns Bernice Offei after death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Diana Hamilton’s emotional tribute to Bernice Offei after her passing.

The award-winning musician shared a video of Bernice ministering at the 2020 Experience with Diana Hamilton concert.

Bernice Offei, who was 63, left behind a powerful musical legacy that included the inspiring songs Life Is Too Short and Hold On.

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Source: YEN.com.gh