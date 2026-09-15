Fresh details have emerged on how brilliant but needy Ga-Dangme students can apply for the newly launched RNAQ Ga-Dangme Scholarship Support Fund following its successful launch

Applicants must be Ga-Dangme, enrolled at a recognised university, academically brilliant, and genuinely needy, with all four requirements needing to be satisfied together to qualify

Applicants are required to submit an academic record, proof of their fees owed, and evidence of their financial circumstances through the fund's official website

Following the successful launch of the RNAQ Ga-Dangme Scholarship Support Fund on Monday, September 14, fresh details have now emerged on how brilliant but needy Ga-Dangme students can apply for support.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye and the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, launch the RNAQ Ga-Dangme Scholarship Support Fund in Accra. Image credit: RNAQ.

Source: Instagram

The fund, organised by the President of RNAQ Holdings, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, in collaboration with the Ga Mantse, His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, was launched in Accra under the theme "One Ga-Dangme, One Heart, Rising Together."

It is designed to support Ga-Dangme students who have demonstrated strong academic ability but face genuine financial difficulty in continuing their tertiary education.

The initiative forms part of a broader effort by the RNAQ and Ga Mantse foundations to promote educational advancement and drive long-term development within the Ga-Dangme community.

RNAQ Ga-Dangme Scholarship Fund: Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the fund, applicants must meet four requirements at once: they must be Ga-Dangme, be enrolled at a recognised university, be academically brilliant, and be genuinely needy.

According to the fund's organisers, all four conditions must be satisfied together, and being Ga-Dangme on its own is not enough to qualify.

The organisers explained that the fund is not designed to support every Ga-Dangme student, but specifically brilliant but needy Ga-Dangme university students who meet all of its qualification requirements.

On the Ga-Dangme requirement, the fund's website states that proof of this will be requested directly from applicants when needed.

The university student requirement simply means an applicant must be enrolled at a recognised university, while the brilliant requirement means the fund is looking to support students with a strong academic record.

On the official website, there is also a self-check tool for prospective applicants to assess their own eligibility before applying.

According to the site, nothing entered into the tool is saved, sent, or seen by anyone, as it is simply meant to help applicants gauge where they stand.

Documents Required for the RNAQ Scholarship

Applicants are required to submit three main documents to support their applications, though the organisers have also outlined alternatives for anyone who may not readily have one of them.

The first is an applicant's academic record, which covers where they study, what year they are in, and how they have performed cumulatively under their institution's academic regulations.

Applicants are expected to provide either an official university transcript or an official academic results statement, alongside their WASSCE results, as both will be considered together to help assess academic performance across secondary school and university.

The second requirement covers what an applicant's institution says they owe for the academic year, and for which programme, a document that helps the fund establish the actual cost the applicant is being asked to meet.

This must be issued directly by the applicant's institution, and the organisers stressed that applicants will never be asked to provide any bank details as part of this process.

The third requirement relates to an applicant's financial circumstances, specifically whether the cost of their education is a genuine obstacle for them.

How to Apply for the RNAQ Scholarship Fund

Applications are to be made online through the RNAQ Scholarship Fund website at www.rnaqscholarshipfund.org.

Prospective applicants have been advised against visiting the Ga Mantse Foundation or RNAQ Foundation offices to apply.

Instead, applicants are required to visit the official scholarship website, select the "Apply Now" option, and complete the application form before submitting the required documents and information for assessment.

The organisers said applications will be reviewed to determine whether applicants meet the eligibility requirements before successful students receive support.

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Source: YEN.com.gh