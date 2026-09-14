Four-year-old Polycarp Newton went missing after stepping out to play one Thursday evening following school

His mother, Juliana Olayo, launched an emotional public appeal after a week of searching yielded no answers

A senior chief from Mathare 4A Sub-location and the local OCS stepped in to help locate the missing boy

A Huruma family has finally been able to breathe again after four-year-old Polycarp Newton was found and returned to his mother following a week of desperate searching.

Four-year-old Polycarp Newton is reunited with his mother after being missing for a week in Huruma, following an emotional appeal and help from local chiefs and police. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The ordeal began on an otherwise unremarkable Thursday evening, September 10, 2026, when Polycarp stepped outside to play after returning from school.

When he failed to come home as the hours stretched on, his mother's quiet unease quickly turned to alarm.

The family searched the surrounding neighbourhood and filed reports at multiple police stations, but Polycarp was nowhere to be found.

Speaking to TUKO, Juliana Olayo described the seven days that followed as pure torment. With no leads and no news of her son's whereabouts, she made an emotional public appeal, urging anyone with information to come forward and asking the community to pray for his safe return.

Her plea spread widely, drawing members of the public into the search effort.

For any family in such circumstances, the silence is crushing. Each passing hour without word of a missing child carries its own particular weight, and for this Huruma mother, those days were filled with dread.

Community support brings Polycarp home

The turning point came when Rose Apondi Ayiere, a senior chief serving Utalii Location in Mathare 4A Sub-location, Ruaraka Sub-County, stepped in to help facilitate the reunion.

Her involvement proved decisive in bringing the search to a successful close.

Ayiere also acknowledged the role played by local law enforcement.

"The OCS, Mr Kemei, also helped us a lot. He has been with us through the whole process until we left the police station," she said.

When Polycarp was finally placed back in his mother's arms, it marked the end of an agonising chapter that the family had spent seven days praying would not end in tragedy.

The outcome reflected what is possible when a mother's public appeal, community awareness and administrative support work together towards a shared goal.

Kumasi man found dead in Germany

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a public appeal for assistance in locating the family of a Ghanaian man whose body was discovered inside an apartment in Berlin, Germany.

The deceased has been identified as Stephen Kofi Boamah, born on 8th February 1986 in Kumasi, Ghana. Within Ghanaian circles in Berlin, he was reportedly known by the nickname "Gully."

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Source: YEN.com.gh