The Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague have reportedly convicted former President Hashim Thaci on multiple counts of war crimes

KLA forces under Thaci's command were found responsible for the murder of 96 people, with hundreds more tortured or arbitrarily detained

Three other former senior KLA commanders were sentenced alongside Thaci, receiving between 13 and 25 years in prison

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Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci has reportedly been handed a 25-year prison sentence by the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague after being found guilty of war crimes carried out during the late 1990s conflict between Kosovo and Serbia.

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci is convicted and sentenced to 25 years for war crimes. Image credit: UGC, Dovypo

Source: Facebook

The 57-count indictment centred on crimes committed while the 58-year-old served as a senior commander of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), an ethnic Albanian separatist force that fought Serbian security forces between 1998 and 1999.

The tribunal found him guilty of murder, torture, cruel treatment, and the unlawful detention of civilians.

Crimes reportedly committed under Thaci's command

According to the court's findings, KLA units operating under Thaci's command killed 96 individuals who were considered political opponents or suspected of collaborating with Serbian authorities.

A further 385 people were arbitrarily detained, 303 were subjected to torture, and approximately 50 others suffered cruel treatment.

Presiding judge Charles Smith stated that Thaci actively participated in and encouraged the crimes.

The court also noted that victims were frequently targeted based on unverified rumours, labelled as spies or collaborators before being subjected to violence.

The tribunal was careful to clarify that the proceedings were not a judgment on the legitimacy of the KLA or Kosovo's broader struggle for independence.

Thaci, who had resigned from the Kosovo presidency in November 2020 to face the charges, stood silently as the verdict was read.

He denied all charges and retains the right to appeal. In his closing address in February, he described his life's work as a defence of the freedom, life, and dignity of the people of Kosovo.

Co-Defendants also sentenced

Three former KLA commanders were convicted alongside Thaci. Jakup Krasniqi received an identical 25-year sentence, while Kadri Veseli was sentenced to 18 years and Rexhep Selimi to 13 years.

All four men were, however, acquitted on six counts of crimes against humanity after judges determined that prosecutors had not established that those offences constituted part of a widespread and systematic attack on the civilian population.

The verdicts provoked a strong response in Kosovo, where Thaci is widely regarded as a symbol of the independence movement among many ethnic Albanians.

Thousands of supporters assembled in the capital, Pristina, ahead of the ruling, displaying Albanian flags and calling for the men's acquittal.

When the guilty verdicts appeared on a large outdoor screen, sections of the crowd responded with jeers and tears.

The sentencing represents the most significant outcome yet in a case that has dominated Kosovo's political and legal landscape since proceedings were first initiated.

The Facebook post announcing the court verdict on the Kosovo president's case is below.

Real estate CEO Edwin Omokhuale arrested

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on real estate CEO Edwin Omokhuale’s arrest at Dublin Airport over an alleged $23 million fraud and money laundering case.

The Nigerian businessman was detained on a UK-issued warrant as extradition proceedings began in Ireland.

The alleged scheme reportedly targeted an Australian mining company in early 2023, with suspects accused of transferring funds into accounts under their control.

Omokhuale’s case spans Australia, the UK and Ireland, making it a significant cross-border financial crime investigation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh