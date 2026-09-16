Australia has introduced an important visa update affecting professionals in selected occupations

The new arrangement could give eligible workers greater flexibility in how and where they work

The change covers a range of roles, with healthcare professionals featuring prominently on the list

Australia has published a list of 36 occupations that qualify for special exemptions under its subclass 482 visa framework, allowing eligible visa holders in these roles to work for multiple employers or across different healthcare systems.

The exemptions cover senior corporate executives and a wide range of medical professionals, particularly specialists working in areas facing workforce shortages.

Australia lists 36 occupations eligible for its Skills in Demand Visa exemption. Photo credit: The Mandarin

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Australia lists 36 occupations eligible for visa exemptions

The Department of Home Affairs has outlined occupations that can benefit from exemptions to the standard subclass 482 visa condition requiring workers to remain with their sponsoring employer or a direct corporate affiliate.

The eligible occupations include:

Chief Executive or Managing Director

Corporate General Manager

General Practitioner

Resident Medical Officer

General Surgeon

Cardiothoracic Surgeon

Neurosurgeon

Orthopaedic Surgeon

Otorhinolaryngologist (ENT specialist)

Paediatric Surgeon

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon

Urologist

Vascular Surgeon

Anaesthetist

Specialist Physician (General Medicine)

Cardiologist

Clinical Haematologist

Medical Oncologist

Endocrinologist

Gastroenterologist

Intensive Care Specialist

Neurologist

Paediatrician

Renal Medicine Specialist

Rheumatologist

Thoracic Medicine Specialist

Psychiatrist

Dermatologist

Emergency Medicine Specialist

Obstetrician and Gynaecologist

Ophthalmologist

Pathologist

Diagnostic and Interventional Radiologist

Radiation Oncologist

Other Medical Practitioners not elsewhere classified

Other Specialist Physicians not elsewhere classified

Exemption gives eligible workers greater flexibility

Under the standard subclass 482 arrangements, sponsored workers are generally required to work only for their sponsoring employer or an associated entity.

The special exemption means eligible professionals in the listed occupations can have greater flexibility to provide services across multiple employers or healthcare systems without breaching the relevant visa condition.

The change is particularly relevant to medical professionals who may work across hospitals, healthcare networks and regional facilities.

For overseas professionals considering Australia's subclass 482 pathway, the exemption provides an important detail to understand when assessing their potential work arrangements and visa conditions.

Australia names 11 countries needing visa support

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Australia had introduced an important visa documentation requirement affecting citizens of several countries.

The latest rules could determine whether some applicants could move forward with their Work and Holiday visa applications.

Travellers had also been given key warnings about visa validity, work rights and passport details.

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Source: YEN.com.gh