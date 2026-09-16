Australia Lists 36 Occupations Eligible for Skills in Demand Visa Exemption
- Australia has introduced an important visa update affecting professionals in selected occupations
- The new arrangement could give eligible workers greater flexibility in how and where they work
- The change covers a range of roles, with healthcare professionals featuring prominently on the list
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Australia has published a list of 36 occupations that qualify for special exemptions under its subclass 482 visa framework, allowing eligible visa holders in these roles to work for multiple employers or across different healthcare systems.
The exemptions cover senior corporate executives and a wide range of medical professionals, particularly specialists working in areas facing workforce shortages.
Australia lists 36 occupations eligible for visa exemptions
The Department of Home Affairs has outlined occupations that can benefit from exemptions to the standard subclass 482 visa condition requiring workers to remain with their sponsoring employer or a direct corporate affiliate.
The eligible occupations include:
- Chief Executive or Managing Director
- Corporate General Manager
- General Practitioner
- Resident Medical Officer
- General Surgeon
- Cardiothoracic Surgeon
- Neurosurgeon
- Orthopaedic Surgeon
- Otorhinolaryngologist (ENT specialist)
- Paediatric Surgeon
- Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon
- Urologist
- Vascular Surgeon
- Anaesthetist
- Specialist Physician (General Medicine)
- Cardiologist
- Clinical Haematologist
- Medical Oncologist
- Endocrinologist
- Gastroenterologist
- Intensive Care Specialist
- Neurologist
- Paediatrician
- Renal Medicine Specialist
- Rheumatologist
- Thoracic Medicine Specialist
- Psychiatrist
- Dermatologist
- Emergency Medicine Specialist
- Obstetrician and Gynaecologist
- Ophthalmologist
- Pathologist
- Diagnostic and Interventional Radiologist
- Radiation Oncologist
- Other Medical Practitioners not elsewhere classified
- Other Specialist Physicians not elsewhere classified
Australia names 11 countries whose citizens need government support letter for Work and Holiday visa
Exemption gives eligible workers greater flexibility
Under the standard subclass 482 arrangements, sponsored workers are generally required to work only for their sponsoring employer or an associated entity.
The special exemption means eligible professionals in the listed occupations can have greater flexibility to provide services across multiple employers or healthcare systems without breaching the relevant visa condition.
The change is particularly relevant to medical professionals who may work across hospitals, healthcare networks and regional facilities.
For overseas professionals considering Australia's subclass 482 pathway, the exemption provides an important detail to understand when assessing their potential work arrangements and visa conditions.
Australia names 11 countries needing visa support
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Australia had introduced an important visa documentation requirement affecting citizens of several countries.
The latest rules could determine whether some applicants could move forward with their Work and Holiday visa applications.
Travellers had also been given key warnings about visa validity, work rights and passport details.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.