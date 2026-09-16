Joke Silva has spoken after the death of her husband, Nollywood legend Olu Jacobs, on Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Olu Jacobs, born in 1942, built a career spanning decades that helped shape Nigerian cinema and theatre

Nigerian entertainers, including Funke Akindele and Mr Macaroni, led an outpouring of tributes following the announcement

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Veteran Nigerian actor Olu Jacobs died on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at the age of 84, bringing to a close one of the most celebrated careers in the history of Nollywood and Nigerian theatre.

Olu Jacobs’ wife, Ajoke Silva, mourns him. Photo: Ajoke Silva.

Source: Instagram

His wife, acclaimed actress Joke Silva, shared the news in a personal announcement on social media. In it, she paid tribute to him with quiet dignity, writing:

"It is with gratitude to God for a life well lived and fought that we announce the passing of our dear husband, father, grandfather and uncle. The Lion of Lufodo. Oludotun Baiyewun Jacobs (MFR). 11/07/1942 — 16/09/2026."

Silva also appealed to the public, asking bloggers and social media influencers to give the family space to grieve privately.

The life and legacy of Olu Jacobs

Born Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs in 1942, the actor honed his skills in London before returning to Africa, where he became one of the most recognisable and respected figures in Nigerian entertainment.

Over the course of his career, he appeared in numerous stage productions and films, earning a reputation for commanding performances that left lasting impressions on audiences and fellow creatives alike. He was awarded the Member of the Federal Republic (MFR) honour in recognition of his contributions to Nigerian arts and culture.

Jacobs is survived by Joke Silva, their children, and grandchildren.

Nollywood reacts to Olu Jacobs' death

News of his passing drew an immediate wave of grief and admiration from across the Nigerian entertainment industry, with many of the country's biggest names taking to social media to pay their respects.

Broda Shaggi wrote:

"May his soul find eternal rest at the right hand of God, and may his memory live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him."

Mr Macaroni described him as a:

"Legend, Icon and an absolute Inspiration to us all."

Williams Uchemba added:

"A life well spent. Rest well, legend."

Funke Akindele simply wrote:

"May his soul rest in peace."

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Source: YEN.com.gh