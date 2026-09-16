The UAE has announced an important residency update for foreigners seeking greater flexibility and stability in the country

The scheme comes with several benefits designed to make long-term living and working in the UAE more convenient

Eligible holders can also access additional provisions that could make the residence option particularly useful for professionals and their families

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has outlined five key benefits available to foreign nationals holding its Green Residence permit.

The long-term residency scheme is designed to attract skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, creative workers and freelancers seeking greater flexibility and stability in the Gulf country.

UAE lists 5 key benefits available to Ghanaians and other foreigners holding Green Residence. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Unlike traditional residence arrangements, the Green Residence allows eligible foreigners to live and work in the UAE without requiring a local sponsor.

UAE Green Residence offers five key benefits

According to official information, the Green Residence provides several advantages to eligible foreign nationals.

The five key benefits include:

Five-year validity: The Green Residence is issued for a renewable period of five years, providing holders with longer-term residency compared with shorter-term permits.

The Green Residence is issued for a renewable period of five years, providing holders with longer-term residency compared with shorter-term permits. No local sponsor required: Green Residence holders can obtain residency without being sponsored by a UAE-based employer or other local sponsor.

Green Residence holders can obtain residency without being sponsored by a UAE-based employer or other local sponsor. Family sponsorship: Eligible holders can sponsor immediate family members, including their spouses and children, subject to the applicable requirements.

Eligible holders can sponsor immediate family members, including their spouses and children, subject to the applicable requirements. Extended grace period: Holders receive additional time after their residence permit expires to regularise their status, renew their permit or make other necessary arrangements.

Holders receive additional time after their residence permit expires to regularise their status, renew their permit or make other necessary arrangements. Support for different professionals: The scheme is designed to accommodate skilled workers, entrepreneurs, creative professionals and freelancers, giving eligible individuals greater flexibility in pursuing opportunities in the UAE.

UAE targets skilled foreign professionals

The Green Residence forms part of the UAE's wider efforts to attract international talent and strengthen its position as a global business and lifestyle destination.

The government describes the programme as a flexible long-term residence model intended to provide individuals with greater stability and flexibility while living in the UAE.

The scheme also gives eligible foreigners greater independence from traditional sponsorship arrangements while allowing them to build their careers, businesses and professional activities in the country.

Extended stay options provide additional flexibility

Another notable feature of the Green Residence is the grace period available after the permit expires.

This gives holders additional time to deal with their residency status without facing an immediate penalty, subject to the applicable rules.

The ability to sponsor family members also provides an important option for foreign professionals who want to live in the UAE with their immediate relatives.

The Green Residence is one of several UAE residency pathways introduced to attract and retain international talent while supporting the country's broader economic development objectives.

UAE publishes benefits of Golden Residency

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UAE government had outlined six major incentives for foreign nationals who held a Golden Residency permit.

Golden Residency holders received a renewable 10-year permit without the requirement for a local sponsor.

The scheme extended benefits to family members, domestic workers and eligible applicants living outside the UAE.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh