UAE Lists 5 Key Benefits Available to Ghanaians and Other Foreigners Holding Green Residence
- The UAE has announced an important residency update for foreigners seeking greater flexibility and stability in the country
- The scheme comes with several benefits designed to make long-term living and working in the UAE more convenient
- Eligible holders can also access additional provisions that could make the residence option particularly useful for professionals and their families
PAY ATTENTION: Mark YEN.com.gh as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has outlined five key benefits available to foreign nationals holding its Green Residence permit.
The long-term residency scheme is designed to attract skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, creative workers and freelancers seeking greater flexibility and stability in the Gulf country.
Unlike traditional residence arrangements, the Green Residence allows eligible foreigners to live and work in the UAE without requiring a local sponsor.
UAE Green Residence offers five key benefits
According to official information, the Green Residence provides several advantages to eligible foreign nationals.
The five key benefits include:
- Five-year validity: The Green Residence is issued for a renewable period of five years, providing holders with longer-term residency compared with shorter-term permits.
- No local sponsor required: Green Residence holders can obtain residency without being sponsored by a UAE-based employer or other local sponsor.
- Family sponsorship: Eligible holders can sponsor immediate family members, including their spouses and children, subject to the applicable requirements.
- Extended grace period: Holders receive additional time after their residence permit expires to regularise their status, renew their permit or make other necessary arrangements.
- Support for different professionals: The scheme is designed to accommodate skilled workers, entrepreneurs, creative professionals and freelancers, giving eligible individuals greater flexibility in pursuing opportunities in the UAE.
UAE targets skilled foreign professionals
The Green Residence forms part of the UAE's wider efforts to attract international talent and strengthen its position as a global business and lifestyle destination.
The government describes the programme as a flexible long-term residence model intended to provide individuals with greater stability and flexibility while living in the UAE.
The scheme also gives eligible foreigners greater independence from traditional sponsorship arrangements while allowing them to build their careers, businesses and professional activities in the country.
Extended stay options provide additional flexibility
Another notable feature of the Green Residence is the grace period available after the permit expires.
This gives holders additional time to deal with their residency status without facing an immediate penalty, subject to the applicable rules.
The ability to sponsor family members also provides an important option for foreign professionals who want to live in the UAE with their immediate relatives.
The Green Residence is one of several UAE residency pathways introduced to attract and retain international talent while supporting the country's broader economic development objectives.
UAE publishes benefits of Golden Residency
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UAE government had outlined six major incentives for foreign nationals who held a Golden Residency permit.
Golden Residency holders received a renewable 10-year permit without the requirement for a local sponsor.
The scheme extended benefits to family members, domestic workers and eligible applicants living outside the UAE.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.