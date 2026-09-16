Nollywood actress Shine Rosman marked her sign-out ceremony at the University of Lagos on Tuesday, September 15, 2026

The actress took to Instagram to reflect on seven years as an undergraduate, acknowledging the challenges she faced along the way

Friends and fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages celebrating her perseverance and dedication

Nollywood actress Shine Rosman, popularly known as Sunshine Rosman, has officially completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), marking the end of a seven-year academic journey.

Nollywood actress Shine Rosman achieves a major milestone after 7 years of university life. Image credit: UGC, Oga Yenne

Source: Facebook

The actress participated in her sign-out ceremony on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, and shared photos from the occasion on Instagram to celebrate the milestone.

Shine Rosman reflects on seven-year UNILAG journey

In her post, the Nollywood actress did not shy away from acknowledging how demanding the period had been, while expressing relief and gratitude at having crossed the finish line.

"These past 7 years have been challenging, but we overcame & we really did it together!" she wrote, thanking God and the people who supported her throughout her studies.

Her graduation photos captured the actress celebrating the occasion as she brought her time at UNILAG to a close.

Friends and fans celebrate Shine Rosman

The announcement drew a wave of congratulatory responses from fans, friends and social media users.

One follower noted they had been thinking about Shine Rosman's graduation shortly before coming across her post, while another extended congratulations and asked whether she would be travelling to Ghana to mark the achievement.

A close friend was among those who celebrated the milestone publicly, describing the actress as a graduate and expressing pride in what she had accomplished.

The friend also noted that the sleepless nights spent studying had ultimately been worth it.

The graduation marks a significant personal achievement for Shine Rosman, who balanced her activities in the Nigerian entertainment industry with the demands of a full undergraduate programme over the course of seven years.

Having completed that chapter, the actress now turns her attention to what comes next beyond the UNILAG campus.

The Facebook post announcing Shine Rosman's achievement is below.

Reactions to Shine Rosman's milestone

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments and below are some reactions.

Esther Ekpenyong wrote:

"Congratulations to you both."

Atang Emem indicated:

"Congratulation 🎊🍾."

Uduakobong Aniekan Esset

"But what course took that long? By the way congratulations."

Asamoah Gyan's son achieves major milestone

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Frederick Gyan’s completion of a training phase at RAF Cosford in the United Kingdom. The milestone marks a significant step in his emerging career connected to aviation and the Royal Air Force.

The achievement has drawn widespread attention because Frederick is the eldest son of former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan. While his father built a celebrated football legacy, Frederick is pursuing a distinctly different path in military and aviation training.

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Source: YEN.com.gh