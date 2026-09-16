Apostle Solomon Oduro addressed the current state of his relationship with ex-wife Charlotte Oduro during a radio interview in Accra

The former couple divorced over a year ago, and Apostle Solomon's comments on Aluta FM have since gone viral on TikTok

Social media users have flooded the comments with strong opinions about the former couple and what happened between them

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More than a year after his divorce from popular Ghanaian counsellor Charlotte Oduro, Apostle Solomon Oduro has opened up about where things stand between him and his ex-wife, and his remarks are sparking intense conversation online.

Apostle Solomon Oduro speaks on his current relationship with his ex-wife, Charlotte Oduro, over a year after their divorce. Photo source: Apostle Solomon Oduro Ministries

Source: Instagram

The pastor's comments came during a radio interview with veteran media personality Fiifi Pratt at Aluta FM in Accra on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

In the clip, which has been widely shared on TikTok, Apostle Solomon touched on his willingness to support Charlotte despite their bitter divorce in 2025, suggesting the bond between them has not entirely dissolved even after the split.

He said:

"I am ever ready to help her whenever she requests it. It means if she calls me and I can help her with something, I will do it as she already knows me. She knows I am a helper. She knows how I can help, support and do everything. I love women's ministry."

Apostle Solomon Oduro on Charlotte Oduro

Despite offering his support, Apostle Oduro noted that his ex-wife was not currently in his heart and thinking process and was not concerned about matters about her on social media.

The Royal Victory Family Church preacher noted that he did not harbour any pain and hatred towards Charlotte despite how their marriage ended.

Oduro stated that he would gladly accept if his ex-wife called him to represent her new partner as a groomsman whenever she wants to get married for the second time.

He said:

"I don't have any pain in me. If she calls to inform me that she is about to get married today and wants me to be her new husband's best man, I will do it. That shows that I don't have anything against her."

The tone of the interview struck many listeners as measured given the circumstances, with Apostle Solomon steering clear of pointed accusations while still making clear he has processed a great deal since the divorce.

The TikTok videos of Apostle Solomon Oduro speaking about his ex-wife are below:

Reactions to Apostle Solomon Oduro's comments

The TikTok clip drew a wave of responses from Ghanaians who have followed the story closely.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media below:

Sweet Girl GH wrote:

"I wish you two would come together again."

S.O.J said:

"Do you know how this man has suffered in the hands of that woman? Hmm."

Ato Kwamena Yawson commented:

"Pastors talk about forgiveness, but same people don't forgive. We must be careful about all these people, thanks."

Charlotte Oduro responds to church takeover claims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Charlotte Oduro’s response to claims that she took over her ex-husband Apostle Solomon Oduro’s church after their divorce.

The Ghanaian marriage counsellor named bloggers she accused of spreading the allegations and spoke about the effect on her children.

Her outburst came after Apostle Solomon Oduro shared that he had battled depression following a court case linked to his church temple.

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Source: YEN.com.gh