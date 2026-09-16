Katia Maame Dufie Osei, who represented Wesley Girls at the 2017 NSMQ, delivered a talk at TEDx Accra in 2026

The University of Ghana served as the venue for her TEDx appearance, the same campus where she broke down on national television after losing the science and maths quiz nearly a decade earlier

Katia shared a heartfelt post reflecting on her journey from that painful loss to standing on stage again with a completely different story to tell

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Nearly a decade after breaking down in tears on national television at the University of Ghana, Katia Maame Dufie Osei has returned to that same campus — this time as a TEDx Accra speaker.

2017 NSMQ Wesley Girls star Katia Maame Dufie Osei speaks at TEDx Accra almost 10 years after crying on the UG stage. Photo source: @katya_thedestroyer

Source: Instagram

Katia, who gained national recognition as part of the Wesley Girls Senior High School team at the 2017 National Science and Mathematics Quiz (NSMQ), posted about the milestone on Instagram on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

The Harvard University graduate showed her massive transformation as she shared photos from the event alongside a deeply personal reflection on what the moment meant to her.

Katia's journey from NSMQ to TEDx Accra

In her post, Katia recalled the weight of losing the quiz competition almost ten years ago, describing how she felt she had let her team, her school, and everyone who believed in her down all at once.

The environmental activist wrote that the defeat felt like "the end of the world" at the time, even if it reads differently in hindsight.

Returning to the University of Ghana for TEDx Accra 2026 clearly carried enormous emotional weight.

Katia described the experience as "a little triumphant", framing it as an opportunity to speak directly to the younger version of herself.

Surrounded by family, both biological and chosen, she spoke of feeling stronger, surer of her purpose, and more capable of carrying the responsibilities that have come her way.

It is a remarkable turn for someone who, back in 2018, was already making headlines.

Katia, then 17, was among three Ghanaian teenage girls who secured admissions to Harvard, Yale, and MIT that year on full scholarships, signalling early on that the 2017 NSMQ loss had done little to slow her trajectory.

She scored in the 99th percentile globally on her SATs along with top WASSCE marks.

The former Wesley Girls NSMQ star earned a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Bioengineering and Biomedical Engineering from the prestigious American university in 2022.

Following her higher education, Katia has transitioned into climate action and environmental advocacy.

She currently serves as the Head of Environmental Justice at The Or Foundation in Accra, leading initiatives on marine and urban plastic pollution, community engagement, and waste management.

Her TEDx Accra appearance marked yet another chapter in a story defined by resilience rather than that single moment of defeat.

The Instagram posts of Katia Maame Dufie Osei are below:

Reactions to Katia Maame Dufie Osei's post

Fans and followers were moved by Katia's reflections, flooding the comments with warm messages.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@radeeya__ wrote:

"This is beautiful Katia. So proud of the woman you're becoming. Love you, girl."

@your._.mum said:

"Awwwn you look soo beautiful!😍🔥🔥 Great job with the styling."

@geneadu commented:

"Congratulations! This is beautiful. Full circle!"

PRESEC NSMQ star makes history in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Jason Antwi-Agyei, the PRESEC Legon student who reportedly became the first Ghanaian contestant to win both the JSMQ and NSMQ trophies.

His achievement followed PRESEC’s record-extending ninth NSMQ victory in 2026.

Jason’s remarkable journey began with KNUST Basic School’s 2023 JSMQ triumph before he reached the senior competition’s biggest stage three years later.

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Source: YEN.com.gh