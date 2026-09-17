Toyin Abraham posted a fiery spiritual declaration on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, amid swirling unverified rumours of a split from husband Kolawole Ajeyemi

The Nollywood actress and filmmaker invoked protection over her home, husband, children, and fans in a passionate prayer post

Toyin Abraham's public declaration has drawn widespread attention, with fans flooding the comments to support the award-winning star

Toyin Abraham has stepped into the public eye with a bold spiritual statement, posting a fierce prayer declaration on Instagram on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, as unverified rumours of a divorce from her husband, actor Kolawole Ajeyemi, continue to circulate online.

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham breaks her silence with a fierce prayer post amid unverified online divorce rumours. Photo source: TOYIN TITANS TV

Source: Facebook

The award-winning Nollywood actress and filmmaker did not address the speculation directly.

Instead, she took to the platform with a sweeping declaration of faith, invoking divine protection over her family and her loyal fanbase, known as the Toyintitans.

Toyin Abraham's Instagram prayer post

In the post, Toyin Abraham declared that no weapon, evil plan, scheme, conspiracy, or agenda formed against her, her husband, her children, or her supporters would succeed.

She went further, claiming every arrow of the enemy is rendered powerless, every evil voice silenced, and every door the enemy planned to shut has been opened by God.

"What God has blessed, no man can curse. What God has ordained, no power can stop," she wrote, before ending with the declaration: "We are untouchable by the grace of God!"

The post, striking in its intensity, arrived against the backdrop of rumours suggesting the couple's seven-year marriage may be in trouble.

Abraham and Kolawole Ajeyemi, who tied the knot in 2019, share a son together and have been one of Nollywood's most recognisable couples since tying the knot.

The Instagram post of Toyin Abraham breaking her silence amid divorce rumours is below:

Fan reactions to Toyin Abraham's declaration

Supporters rushed to the comments section to rally around the actress.

@fattykotti wrote:

"Amen o. This peace of mind is someone's headache ❤️❤️❤️."

@bakitchenwares said:

"Amen to all the prayers 🙏."

@_lil_doveee_ commented:

"My love, my bestie, joy is the child of God in Jesus' name. Amen. 🙏🏼 🙏🏼 🙏🏼 🙏🏼 ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ Keep shining, my love 😍😍."

Moses Bliss breaks silence amid divorce rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Moses Bliss’ birthday celebration with his wife, Marie Wiseborn Bliss, amid swirling divorce rumours.

The Nigerian gospel musician shared a video showing the couple celebrating Marie’s 27th birthday surrounded by family and friends.

The heartwarming post appeared to contradict claims that the couple had separated after two years of marriage.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh