The Ghana Police Service interdicted seven patrol personnel over an alleged extortion incident in Accra

The officers allegedly demanded money from a victim and forced him to withdraw cash from an ATM

The Police Professional Standards Bureau launched a thorough investigation into the allegations

Seven Ghana Police Service personnel have been interdicted following allegations that they extorted money from a member of the public in Accra.

Ghana Police Service interdicts seven patrol officers over alleged Accra extortion, while PPSB investigates claims a victim was forced to withdraw cash via ATM. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The Ghana Police Service named the affected officers as Inspector Courage Boateng, General Sergeant Stephen Addo, General Corporal Moses Anyravi, General Corporal Prosper Adiabo, General Lance Corporal Samuel Anolcye, General Constable Henrietta Coleman, and General Constable Bernard Amoako.

What the police officers allegedly did

According to the Police Service, the officers, who were part of a patrol team, allegedly demanded money from a victim and then compelled him to withdraw the funds from an ATM.

The Service announced the interdictions through an official statement released on Wednesday, September 16.

The Ghana Police Service stated that the interdictions were necessary to allow the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) to carry out a full and unhindered investigation into the allegations against the seven personnel.

The Service further assured the public that once the investigation is concluded, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken based on its findings.

Reactions to the arrest of police officers

The arrest of the seven police officers has sparked mixed reactions from social media users, with some commending the move while others expressed concern.

Felix Konzen shared:

“Good job 👍🏿.”

Mary Attoh wrote:

“They expect promotion when they succeed with arrests; the same thing will apply when they extort from the public: interdiction. Now they even give change when you have more than they requested.”

Osu Pope added:

“Noko fioo.”

Susu Boss wrote:

“Ah... a whole Chief Inspector.”

The Facebook post below provides more details about the arrest of the seven police officers.

Ivan Baidoo: Police Officer charged with murder

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghana Police Service officer was formally charged with murder following the death of a 20-year-old law student during a motorbike pursuit on the Tema Motorway last month.

General Corporal Robert Katey Koranteng, 34, was arraigned at the Adabraka District Court in Accra on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

He faces a charge of murder under Section 46 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), which relates to intentionally causing death by unlawful harm.

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Source: YEN.com.gh