Eunice Appiah Boateng, widow of late Ghanaian media mogul and Kessben Group founder Stephen Kwabena Boateng, broke down in tears as she arrived for his one-week observation

Despite her visible grief, she managed to lightly hug and welcome guests and well-wishers who had gathered to observe the customary rites for her late husband

Kessben, a trained lawyer and businessman, died on August 19, 2026, in Kumasi after a short illness, leaving behind a sprawling business empire spanning media, education and hospitality

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Eunice Appiah Boateng, widow of the late Ghanaian media mogul and Kessben Group founder Stephen Kwabena Boateng, broke down in tears as she arrived for her husband's one-week observation, currently ongoing in Kumasi.

Kessben's widow, Eunice Appiah Boateng, breaks down in tears as she arrives for his one-week observation in Kumasi. Image credit: Asante Nation/GistsOnline.

Source: UGC

Kessben, widely known as Kwabena Kesse, died on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, in Kumasi following a short illness.

A trained lawyer and businessman, he built the Kessben Group into one of Ghana's most recognised conglomerates, with interests spanning media, travel and tours, education, hospitality, insurance and driving instruction.

His death sent shockwaves through Ghana's business and entertainment communities, with tributes pouring in from across the country.

Eunice Appiah Boateng breaks down at observation

According to a post shared by gists.online on Instagram, Eunice Appiah Boateng arrived for her husband's one-week observation, currently ongoing in Kumasi, dressed in traditional black and red mourning cloth draped elegantly over one shoulder, paired with beads, as is customary for widows during such rites.

Despite being visibly emotional and breaking down in tears, she made an effort to lightly hug and welcome some of the guests and well-wishers gathered to honour her late husband's memory.

Details of the full one-week celebration, including the schedule of events, are expected to be announced in due course.

The TikTok video is below.

Inside Kessben's vast business empire

Kessben's death drew renewed attention to the sprawling business empire he built over more than three decades.

He was the founder and CEO of the Kessben Group of Companies, a conglomerate with interests spanning media, education, hospitality, transport, shipping and finance.

His most visible investment was in media, where he founded Kessben FM, later expanding into Kessben TV and Aseda TV.

The business mogul also built Kessben University College, Kessben Computer School and Kessben Driving School in the education sector, alongside Fosua Hotel & Conference Centre in hospitality.

Beyond these, he held interests in Kessben Shipping and Forwarding Ltd and a majority stake in Multi Credit Savings and Loans Ltd, rounding out a portfolio that touched nearly every corner of everyday Ghanaian life.

Dr Kweku Oteng discloses Kessben suffered stroke

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Dr Kweku Oteng, founder and president of the Angel Group of Companies, disclosed that Kessben had suffered a stroke before his death.

Speaking on Angel TV Ghana's morning programme, Dr Oteng revealed that the last time he saw Kessben in person was at the funeral of Kofi Job's mother-in-law, where he noticed something was not right with his colleague.

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Source: YEN.com.gh