Fellow TikTok creator Clarissa Pavie announced the passing of Duda Alves, 22, on Sunday, September 11, 2026

Alves had built a following of over 762,000 on TikTok with her humorous, unfiltered videos about everyday irritations

Local police launched an investigation into the circumstances of her death, with no official cause released

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Maria Eduarda Alves, the Brazilian TikTok creator known online as Duda Alves, died at the age of 22, weeks after she had undergone a chest reduction procedure.'

ributes pour in as Brazilian TikToker Duda Alves dies 22 weeks after chest reduction surgery. Photo credit: @alvesdudas

Source: Instagram

Alves had amassed more than 762,000 followers on TikTok by posting candid, humorous videos about the small annoyances of daily life. The relatable content earned her the affectionate nickname "the girl who hates everything" among her devoted fanbase.

The news of her passing reached the public on Sunday, September 11, 2026, when fellow creator Clarissa Pavie shared an emotional tribute on social media, accompanied by photographs of the two together.

Clarissa Pavie's Farewell to Her Best Friend

In her tribute, Pavie spoke directly to her late friend in deeply personal terms. "What hurts me the most is knowing that you'll never read this, but I'm comforted knowing that it's from the heart," she wrote.

She described Alves as someone whose public persona only scratched the surface of who she truly was.

"She wasn't just light; she was a calm authenticity, with a hint of acid humor. Made in God's perfect measures and proportions," Pavie said, addressing those who only knew Alves through her online videos.

Pavie also called Alves the "most fair and kind person she ever met" and spoke of an "extravagant" inner beauty. She closed her message:

"Thank you for changing my life and holding me when I needed you. Eternally your baby girl. I love you forever and ever."

Investigation under way, cause of death unknown

In the weeks before her death, Alves had openly discussed her chest reduction surgery with her followers. Her final TikTok, posted on 10 September 2026, showed her responding to criticism she had received following the procedure.

According to The Sun, local police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. Authorities have so far not established any connection between the surgical procedure and her passing, and no official cause of death has been released.

See the Instagram post below:

Reactions to Dua Alves' passinf

Fans and followers flooded social media with their reactions.

YEN.com.gh compiled some below.

@cleitonmz78 wrote:

"My condolences to her family, more for me, and in my life it did not and will not make a difference."

@ginnaglayde commented:

"The worst of all were some comments from men (if you can call it that). Respect for her body there in IML."

@diariodeumpe said:

"Everything indicates that she took her life. When the family hides that's usually it."

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Source: YEN.com.gh