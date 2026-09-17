UK-Ghanaian rapper Sway DaSafo shared a birthday post on Facebook just 12 days before news of his death emerged on September 17, 2026

The rapper, born Derek Andrew Safo, posted a photo from Accra, Ghana, on September 5, captioning it with the words 'Chapter 44'

Sway DaSafo unexpectedly died at the age of 44, with his cause of death not officially disclosed at the time of this report

The final public social media update from UK-Ghanaian rapper Sway DaSafo has resurfaced following news of his death, casting a reflective light on what appeared at the time to be a simple birthday celebration.

UK-Ghanaian rapper Sway DaSafo's last social media post days before his death emerges. Image credit: Sway DaSafo

Source: Facebook

Sway DaSafo, whose real name was Derek Andrew Safo, passed away at the age of 44. News of his death broke on Thursday, September 17, 2026, though the official cause of his passing had not been confirmed at the time of reporting.

Sway DaSafo's last social media post

Twelve days before that announcement, on September 5, 2026, at 12:11 p.m., the rapper published a post on Facebook marking his 44th birthday.

The photo showed him dressed in a white long-sleeved shirt, bright yellow trousers and matching footwear, wearing glasses as he stood on a balcony surrounded by palm trees and green outdoor scenery.

He tagged his location as Accra, Ghana, and accompanied the image with a brief caption: "Chapter 44 🎂".

The post, which at the time read as an upbeat personal milestone, has since been revisited by fans seeking to piece together his final weeks. It stands as one of the last updates he shared with his online following before his passing.

Sway DaSafo's legacy in UK Hip-Hop

Born and raised in the United Kingdom, Sway DaSafo maintained deep ties to Ghana throughout his career, regularly drawing on his Ghanaian heritage in his music and public identity. He was a prominent figure in the UK hip-hop scene and built a following across both countries.

Since news of his death emerged, tributes have poured in from fans and those within the music industry, with many reflecting on his contribution to UK rap and his connection to Ghanaian culture.

The September 5 birthday post, in which he simply wrote "Chapter 44" while in Accra, has taken on particular significance for those mourning his loss.

The last Facebook post of Sway DaSafo is below.

Biography of Sway DaSafo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on all fans needed to know about the late rapper Sway DaSafo.

The article covers his Ghanaian roots, music career, family and notable collaborations.

Sway won a MOBO Award for Best Hip Hop Act in 2005 while still unsigned, before his debut album earned a Mercury Prize nomination.

His career included collaborations with Akon, Ed Sheeran and Lupe Fiasco, as well as work supporting emerging creative talent.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh