Ghana Jollof released a defiant video after the Ghana Police Service declared a woman named Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, believed to be her, wanted

The TikToker, known for verbal attacks on President Mahama and NDC leaders, was linked to an arrested nurse who was remanded for two weeks

In the video, Ghana Jollof aimed at President Mahama, First Lady Lordina, and a female judge at the Adenta Court

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Ghana Jollof has hit back with a brazen video mocking the police and ruling NDC figures, days after officers publicly declared a woman they believe to be her wanted for allegedly inciting violence.

Ghana Jollof reacts after Ghana Police declares her wanted. Photo source: John Mahama, Ghana Police Service

Source: Facebook

The TikToker, a vocal NPP supporter who built a following through sharp verbal attacks on President John Mahama, First Lady Lordina Mahama, and prominent NDC members, released the clip shortly after the police circulated a "Wanted Person" notice naming Barbara Asantewaa Kodua and publishing her photos online.

According to the notice, the woman is believed to be sheltering in the United Kingdom.

Police declare Ghana Jollof wanted

The wanted declaration followed the arrest of a nurse from Techiman, reported to have close ties to Ghana Jollof. The nurse, Salomey Awitty Baffoe, appeared before the Adenta Court on Thursday, 17 September 2026, and was remanded into prison custody for a period of two weeks.

Following Salomey Baffoe's remand, the police escalated the matter by releasing the wanted graphic, complete with contact details and social media handles, urging the public to provide information on Kodua's whereabouts.

Ghana Jollof has long defended her commentary as a direct response to what she describes as similar attacks launched by social media commentator Kevin Taylor against NPP leaders and other prominent Ghanaians.

See below for the Facebook post by the Ghana Police Service declaring Ghana Jollof wanted:

Ghana Jollof's response to the Wanted Notice

Rather than going quiet, Ghana Jollof published a video addressing the situation head-on. In it, she challenged the police's evidence, questioned the involvement of the CID, and warned her critics to bring concrete proof before making accusations.

She did not hold back in her criticism of President Mahama, the First Lady, and the female judge who presided over the Adenta Court hearing.

"If you claim you have seen the person and declared her wanted, why have you remanded another woman? They have made the Adenta Court the NDC's manifesto office and are using it to persecute NPP people."

Watch Ghana Jollof's Facebook response to the police wanted notice below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh