Johnny Georges Tree T-PEE’s net worth story before and after Shark Tank

Tree T-PEE’s net worth is allegedly $100 million. The story of Johnny Georges and his company Tree T-PEE on Shark Tank exemplifies how practical ingenuity and the proper partnership can lead to growth. What started as a small project to help local farmers conserve water and safeguard their trees has grown into a corporation worth millions of dollars.

Johnny Georges poses for a photo (L). A black Tree T-Pee bearing a plant (R). Photo: @sharktank_treetpee, @treetpee on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

The Tree T-PEE is a cone-shaped water and nutrient containment device for young trees created in the United States from 100% recycled plastics.

The company's net worth has skyrocketed due to its appearance on Shark Tank , increased manufacturing and distribution, and a wider geographical reach.

, increased manufacturing and distribution, and a wider geographical reach. Before Shark Tank , Tree T-PEE was valued at $750,000 .

, Tree T-PEE was valued at . In 2013, John Paul DeJoria was featured on Shark Tank and made an investment of $150,000 in Tree T-PEE.

Tree T-PEE’s profile summary

Company name Tree T-PEE Established 2 March 2005 Founded by John G. Georges (Johnny) Location Florida, United States Products Tree T-PEE Appearance ABC’s Shark Tank Year November 2013 Investor John Paul Dejoria Net worth $100 million Website treetpee.com

What is Tree T-PEE's net worth in 2025?

According to ScreenRant and OnlinebizBooster, Tree T-PEE has an alleged net worth of $100 million as of 2025. Its primary source of income is the sale of its Tree T-PEE units. The business concept is focused on offering a cost-effective and ecologically sustainable solution for farmers and growers.

Tree T-PEE before Shark Tank

Before joining , Johnny Georges was driven by a strong desire to assist farmers and save resources. The Tree T-PEE, a cone-shaped device designed to conserve water and preserve young trees, was inspired by his family's agricultural heritage.

At this point, Tree T-PEE's profit margins were incredibly narrow. According to Johnny, each unit cost him $2.95 to create and sold for $4.50, producing a profit of $1.55 per unit. His sales were mostly limited to a five-county territory in Florida, supporting local farmers.

Tree T-Pees are protecting a young trees on the farm. Photo: @treetpee (modified by author)

When he went to Shark Tank, he asked for $150,000 for a 20% stake, implying that his company was worth $750,000 at the time. The figure represents a company that prioritises its goal and community impact over financial profits.

Tree T-PEE after Shark Tank

Johnny Georges' Tree T-PEE underwent a tremendous makeover following its appearance on Shark Tank in 2013, owing primarily to John Paul DeJoria's investment and mentoring.

Johnny's honest and humble appeal to assist farmers in conserving water struck a chord with John Paul DeJoria, co-founder of Paul Mitchell Systems and Patrón Tequila. According to an Instagram post, DeJoria made the precise offer Johnny had requested: $150,000 for 20% of Tree T-PEE.

The Shark Tank Bump was quick and considerable, with Johnny allegedly receiving 56,000 emails and letters the same night the program aired.

Tree T-PEE's retail presence

A huge number of Tree T-Pees on the farm. Photo: @treetpee (modified by author)

One of the most significant developments was the expansion into large retail chains. Johnny originally sold Tree T-PEE units for a tiny profit directly to local farmers, but they are now available at Home Depot locations, notably in Florida, for a higher retail price of $9.95. The Tree T-PEE is also available for purchase straight from the company's official website.

The product market has grown to an international scale

The company has successfully grown its market beyond the original five-county territory in Florida. Tree T-PEE is now available in Australia, Europe, and the Middle East, with plans for additional global distribution.

The company's valuation has increased

While Tree T-PEE is a privately held company, its valuation is said to have risen following Shark Tank. Before Shark Tank, the company was valued at approximately $750,000. Following Shark Tank, estimates of Tree T-PEE's value range from $10 million to more than $100 million, demonstrating the company's increasing reach and potential.

A plant growing in a Tree T-PEE. Photo: @sharktank_treetpee (modified by author)

FAQs

Who is the CEO of Tree T-PEE? Johnny Georges. What is Tree T-PEE's net worth now? The company has an alleged net worth of $100 million as of this writing. What was Tree T-PEE's net worth before Shark Tank? The company was valued at $750,000 before Shark Tank. What was Tree T-PEE's net worth after Shark Tank? After Shark Tank, the company's net worth ranged between $10 million and $100 million. Who invested in Tree T-PEE? John Paul Dejoria, an American businessman. What does Tree T-PEE do? It is an innovative agricultural product that maximises the growth of young trees while greatly conserving water and other resources. When was Tree-Teepee on Shark Tank? Johnny Georges and Tree T-PEE appeared on Shark Tank in November 2013, in Season 5, Episode 7.

Johnny George's Tree T-PEE has experienced significant growth over the years. The company's value saw a major shift following its appearance on Shark Tank in November 2013. Initially, it operated on very slim profit margins, underscoring Johnny’s main goal: to help farmers conserve water rather than focus on high profits.

