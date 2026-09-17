Voice of KNUST announced on September 17, 2026, that fee-paying, parallel, and vacancy options remain open for unsuccessful applicants

The update followed KNUST's release of its provisional admissions list, which left many applicants who supposedly did not meet the cut without a place

The announcement sparked a heated debate online, with Ghanaians divided over whether fee-paying admission is fair or merely profit-driven

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Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) applicants who missed out on admission still have a pathway into the school, according to a popular educational platform.

KNUST keeps fee-paying, parallel and vacancy routes open for unsuccessful applicants, prompting debate in Ghana over access, fairness and admissions policy. Image credit: PeopleImages/iStock

Source: UGC

Voice of KNUST shared the update on September 17, 2026, confirming that fee-paying, parallel, and vacancy options would be made available to those whose names did not appear on the school's provisional admissions list.

The announcement offered a measure of relief to the many prospective students who had been anxious since the list was published.

KNUST: Fee-Paying and Parallel options still open

The release of the provisional admissions list created considerable worry among applicants who found themselves left out.

For many, the options flagged by Voice of KNUST represent a second chance at securing a place at one of Ghana's most prestigious universities.

Fee-paying and parallel programmes have long served as alternative entry routes at public universities in Ghana, allowing students who do not meet the cut-off points for regular admission to enrol, typically at a higher cost.

The Facebook post below provides more details about KNUST’s fee-paying and parallel options for applicants not on the admission list.

Reactions to KNUST fee-paying and parallel options

The announcement quickly drew strong and contrasting opinions online. Some Ghanaians questioned whether offering fee-paying spots to unqualified applicants was sound academic policy, while others defended the practice as a legitimate opportunity.

Nana Yaw argued:

"They didn't get Admission because they did not qualify, and they didn't qualify because, per their results, it tells the admission committee that these students can't read such courses. So where is the fee-paying vacancy? Will the fees open their brain, or because of the fees they will get special teacher? If they don't qualify, it means they can't read the course. This is just a strategy of chopping money."

Ronald Reigns Man Silvastar replied to Nana Yaw:

"Ghana kyerɛ sɛ bibiaa, babiara corruption dey."

Nana Kwame Gideon pushed back against Nana Yaw's position, writing:

"You're speaking out of ignorance. How can you measure human faculty with mere exam results? Do you know the number of Fee-paying students who've excelled in programmes they read?"

KNUST welcomes its 13th Vice-Chancellor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Professor Christian Agyare has been officially invested as the 13th Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), ushering in a new era for Ghana's foremost science and technology institution.

The investiture ceremony took place at the Great Hall of KNUST on Saturday, August 1, 2026, and was chaired by the University's chancellor, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, arrived at the Great Hall for the investiture ceremony of the university's new Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Christian Agyare, in style.

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Source: YEN.com.gh