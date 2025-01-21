A Ghanaian man based in the UK has taken to social media to celebrate after his family in Ghana joined him abroad

A video shared on his TikTok page showed the man, known as Alhassan Gyawu, welcoming his family at the airport

Many Ghanaians who came across the TikTok video thronged the comment section to congratulate and tap into his blessing

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian man could not his joy after having the full complement of his family join him in the United Kingdom (UK).

In a video sighted on TikTok, the middle-aged man was seen at Heathrow Airport welcoming his family of two males and two females, making them five in total in the UK.

A Ghanaian man relocates his entire family to the United Kingdom. Photo credit: @alhassangyawu1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Alhassan Gyawu, as he is identified on TikTok, was captured in the video having a good moment with them at the arrival hall of the airport.

The video captioned "Welcome to the UK," also showed the UK-based man expressing gratitude to God for having his relatives join him abroad.

Alhassan Gyawu family's relocation story would inspire many Ghanaians seeking similar opportunities to move their folks back home abroad to seek greener pastures.

This is because many Ghanaians living abroad struggle to sponsor their loved ones to join them due to several factors including financial constraints and legal reasons, among others.

Life abroad for African immigrants

Life abroad can be excruciatingly difficult and lonely at times for immigrants who have left home to seek a better life for themselves and their relatives because the demanding jobs they do to earn a living are overwhelming.

This loneliness and work-related stress often lead many of them into depression. Aside from this, the harsh weather abroad is also a major challenge African immigrants face in their daily struggles.

Therefore, having a relative nearby can sometimes be seen as a blessing, as they offer emotional and material support during difficult times.

Netizens tap into Alhassan Gyawu's blessing

Alhassan Gyawu's video gained significant attention on social media, with a few netizens thronging the comment section to tap into his blessing.

Below are a few of the comments collated by YEN.com.gh.

@Dubai Chairman said:

"May Allah make things easy for all of you guys."

@MummiesGirl Wae also said:

"Oh lord help us the remaining one’s God did ampa."

@Toffic Mohammed Yussif commented:

"Maa sha Allah."

@abrantiepasaeed also commented:

"Awww Good God we bless you."

Ghanaian woman relocates abroad with her children

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Ghanaian woman became an inspiration to many after she relocated to the UK with her children

According to the report, the woman travelled with the kids to join her husband who was pursuing higher studies in Great Britain.

In a TikTok video, the woman shared an inspiring tale of her struggles in Ghana, combining work and raising the kids alone.

The video also documented her relocation journey from Kotoka International Airport and Heathrow Airport.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh