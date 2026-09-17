British-Ghanaian rapper Sway DaSafo, born Derek Andrew Safo, died at his home in Ghana on September 17, 2026, aged 44

Sway won the MOBO Award for Best Hip Hop Act in 2005 while still unsigned, and his debut album earned a Mercury Prize nomination

The award-winning Ghanaian rapper worked with Akon, Ed Sheeran and Lupe Fiasco, and is survived by four children

British-Ghanaian rapper Sway DaSafo, known in private life as Derek Andrew Safo, has died at the age of 44.

UK-Ghanaian rapper Sway DaSafo dies at age 44. Image credit: Sway DaSafo

Source: Facebook

The rapper died at his home in Ghana, according to a close friend, with news of his death emerging on Thursday, September 17, 2026. His cause of death had not been disclosed at the time of reporting.

Who was Sway DaSafo?

Sway DaSafo was a British rapper, producer and creative executive of Ghanaian descent. He was born Derek Andrew Safo on September 5, 1982, and was raised in Hornsey, North London.

He became known for his storytelling, wordplay and versatile rap style, which drew from British hip-hop, grime and other musical influences.

Sway DaSafo's Ghanaian background?

Although he built much of his career in Britain, Sway maintained a strong connection to Ghana and regularly incorporated his heritage into his music.

His 2008 song “Black Stars” celebrated prominent Ghanaians in the diaspora and became one of the works that reflected his connection to the country.

Sway DaSafo's early life and education

Sway developed an interest in music while growing up in North London. He attended Campsbourne Junior School and later Highgate Wood Secondary School, where he developed an interest in music production.

He was influenced by American rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony as well as British drum-and-bass MCs.

Watch the YouTube video of Sway DaSafo's song with Sarkodie below.

Sway DaSafo's music career and awards

Before becoming a mainstream name, Sway built his reputation through the UK's underground music scene.

He released the This Is My Promo mixtapes and eventually established his own label, Dcypha Productions.

His independent approach helped him gain attention before he secured a major record deal.

In 2005, Sway won the MOBO Award for Best Hip Hop Act while still unsigned and before releasing his official debut album.

The achievement helped establish him as one of the notable emerging names in British hip-hop.

He followed the achievement with his debut album, This Is My Demo, released in 2006. The album received critical recognition and was nominated for the Mercury Prize. Its single “Little Derek” also reached the UK Top 40.

He also played a role in nurturing younger creative talent, including YouTube personality and musician KSI.

Sway's career extended beyond recording music. He worked as a producer and creative executive through Dcypha Productions and also appeared in screen projects, including Top Boy.

His work across music and entertainment helped establish him as more than just a recording artiste.

Sway DaSafo's songs, albums and collaborations

Some of Sway's notable songs included “On My Own,” “Little Derek,” “Still Speedin’,” “Level Up”, and “Black Stars.”

His discography included This Is My Demo, The Signature LP, Deliverance and Verses from the Vault.

Throughout his career, Sway worked with several prominent artistes, including Akon, Ed Sheeran, Lupe Fiasco, Kano and Riz Ahmed.

Sway DaSafo's wife and family

Sway was married to Helen, whom he married in 2013. The couple had four children: Jalil, AJ, Inaya and Imara.

A recent report described Sway as a single father, although details about his marital status at the time of his death were not fully explained.

How did Sway DaSafo die?

Sway died at his home in Ghana at the age of 44, according to a close friend.

As of September 17, 2026, his cause of death had not been publicly disclosed.

His death brings an end to the life and career of a rapper who connected Britain's hip-hop culture with his Ghanaian heritage and built a reputation through both his music and work behind the scenes.

Rising trap rapper Luci4 found dead

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported on American rapper Luci4, born James Dear, who was reportedly found dead at a Los Angeles home at age 23.

His manager, KaylaG, confirmed his death on TikTok, prompting an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow music listeners.

The circumstances surrounding Luci4’s death remain under investigation after reports that he was found with his wallet empty. Family members reportedly suspected possible foul play, while police continued examining what happened at the residence.

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Source: YEN.com.gh