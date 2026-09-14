Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena has unveiled a statue in honour of his late father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka

His tribute followed the mounting of a separate golden statue by Adwoa Safo’s team at Kantanka’s resting place

The two monuments emerged as the divided family separately commemorated the first anniversary of the industrialist’s passing

Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena has honoured his late father, Apostle Emeritus Dr Ing Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, with a statue during a remembrance ceremony.

Akofena unveils another Kantanka statue following Adwoa Safo team’s golden tribute. Image credit: Kwadwo Safo Jnr

Source: UGC

The monument was unveiled shortly after Adwoa Safo’s team mounted a different golden statue at the late industrialist’s resting place in Gomoa Mpota.

Akofena honours Kantanka separately

In a video from the event, Akofena was seen standing beside the statue as it was presented to those gathered.

Unlike the towering, full-body golden monument unveiled at Kantanka’s burial site, Akofena’s tribute featured a detailed bust of the late inventor.

The statue captured Kantanka’s facial features, hairstyle and familiar traditional appearance. It was placed on a large pedestal bearing an inscription referring to him as Apostle Emeritus.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Akofena and other attendees wore white for the ceremony, which appeared to have been organised to celebrate Kantanka’s life and accomplishments one year after his passing.

Two monuments emerge

The unveiling means two different statues have now been presented in honour of Apostle Kwadwo Safo by the separate camps within his family.

Adwoa Safo’s team previously unveiled a towering golden statue at his resting place as relatives, friends and sympathisers gathered to commemorate the anniversary.

Akofena’s latest gesture has consequently drawn attention because of the widely reported dispute between him and his sister over their father’s funeral arrangements and succession at the Kristo Asafo Mission.

Despite their differences, both sides have used the first anniversary to celebrate Kantanka’s influence on religion, technology and manufacturing in Ghana.

The separate statues will preserve the memory of the renowned industrialist, who founded the Kristo Asafo Mission and established the Kantanka Group of Companies.

Kantanka's final resting place surfaces online

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Apostle Kantanka's reported final resting place surfaced online, with his signature colourful ceremonial chair positioned prominently at the burial site.

The surroundings were decorated with flowers, traditional items, and red carpets, giving the location a ceremonial appearance that recalled some of his most memorable public moments.

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Source: YEN.com.gh