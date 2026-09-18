Ghanaian actress Ama K. Abebrese shared an emotional tribute to Sway DaSafo on Facebook after news of his death broke

Sway DaSafo, born Derek Andrew Safo, died at his home in Ghana just 12 days after celebrating his 44th birthday

The UK-Ghanaian rapper won the MOBO Award for Best Hip Hop Act in 2005 and released his debut album the following year

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British-Ghanaian actress and television presenter Ama K. Abebrese has spoken out following the death of UK-Ghanaian rapper Sway DaSafo, sharing a heartfelt message on Facebook on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

British-Ghanaian actress Ama K. Abebrese pays tribute to rapper Sway DaSafo after his death at 44. Image credit: Ama K. Abebrese, Sway DaSafo

Source: Facebook

Taking to the platform hours after reports of the rapper's passing circulated online, Ama K. Abebrese reflected on the personal weight of the loss and extended her condolences to those closest to him.

"Rest in Peace, Sway. God give you eternal rest. May your wife, children and family be comforted by the grace of Almighty God. This hurts. 💔," she wrote.

The tribute singled out Sway's wife and children, making clear that the grief extends well beyond the music community and into the private lives of those he leaves behind.

Who was Sway DaSafo?

Born Derek Andrew Safo on September 5, 1982, Sway built a formidable reputation in the UK hip-hop scene over two decades. Of Ghanaian descent, he became one of the most recognised British rappers of his generation, notable in part for carving out a lane while remaining independent.

In 2005, he claimed the MOBO Award for Best Hip Hop Act despite being unsigned at the time, a milestone that cemented his credibility in an industry where major label backing was typically seen as a prerequisite for that kind of recognition.

His debut album, 'This Is My Demo', followed in 2006.

Among his best-known tracks were "Little Derek", "On My Own", and "Black Stars", the latter a nod to his Ghanaian roots and a connection to the country where he ultimately settled.

Sway DaSafo's death

Sway DaSafo passed away at his home in Ghana at the age of 44.

The timing is a painful detail for those who followed his career: he died just 12 days after marking his birthday on September 5.

The cause of death had not been made public at the time of reporting.

As tributes from across Ghana and the UK continued to pour in, Ama K. Abebrese's post added to a growing wave of grief for an artist whose work bridged two musical cultures.

The Facebook post by Ama K. Abebrese is below.

Fan reactions to Sway DaSafo's death

Commenters on Facebook responded to news of his passing with a mixture of shock and fond remembrance.

Seidu Alhaji wrote:

"Oh Sway, I remember him very well."

Joseph Maka Yenube said:

"Aaah since when? Oh. RIP."

Jackson Fiifi commented:

"Rest in Peace, Sway, I remember his feature with Richie and Sarkodie."

Kwabyna Asare wrote:

"Never knew Sway was 'Laid away'."

Sway DaSafo's last social media post

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on UK-Ghanaian rapper Sway DaSafo, whose final public Facebook post was shared 12 days before news of his death emerged.

The post showed him celebrating his 44th birthday in Accra with the caption, “Chapter 44.”

His unexpected death has led fans to revisit the seemingly ordinary birthday message and reflect on his final days.

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Source: YEN.com.gh