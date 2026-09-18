UK-based Ghanaian musician Reggie Zippy revealed he is heading to criminal court and could be jailed for up to five years

Reggie Zippy disclosed he nearly took his own life four years ago due to prolonged public attacks on his character

The musician said he already carries a criminal record after being convicted of breaching a non-molestation order

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UK-based Ghanaian musician Reggie Zippy has broken his silence on a legal battle that he says has consumed the last four and a half years of his life, warning fans that he could disappear from social media if he is sent to prison.

Ghanaian musician Reggie Zippy speaks ahead of his date in UK court. Photo source: @reggiezippyofficial

Source: Instagram

In a video posted to his social media pages on 17 September 2026, the musician said he felt compelled to speak out ahead of a criminal court appearance scheduled for the following afternoon, wanting to leave a record of his situation in case he went offline unexpectedly.

"I'm going to court, and the court I'm going to is not a civil court but a criminal court. If I'm found guilty, the worst punishment will be that I will go to jail for five years for a crime that my perpetrators know I haven't committed," he said in the video.

Reggie Zippy on his mental health struggles

Beyond the legal threat, Reggie Zippy made a startling disclosure about how badly the prolonged ordeal had affected his mental health.

He disclosed that about four years ago, the pressure of ongoing allegations and public criticism pushed him to the edge.

"The people who used to support me and some of the people who continue to support me will tell you that four years ago, I was close to taking my life. I wanted to take my own life, and I came so close to it," he shared.

He credited his passion for reading and research, along with his responsibilities as a father, for helping him pull through.

"My desire for knowledge, reading, and researching kept me going because I found out that as a father, if I harmed myself, the generations after me would have experienced that," he explained.

Conviction and fears of permanent criminal record

Reggie Zippy also confirmed that he has already been convicted of breaching a non-molestation order, a development he described as deeply troubling.

"I have still been convicted of breaching a non-molestation order, which means that I will have a criminal record in my name for the rest of my life," he noted.

He expressed deep disappointment at what he described as an absence of public support from people he had once stood by.

"I have lost trust in humanity. Whether you do them good or you stay neutral, even during my lifetime, the people I stood by, supported, loved and nurtured were not able to defend my name and integrity," he said.

The musician told his followers that if he stopped appearing online after the afternoon of 18 September 2026, it would likely mean he had been taken into custody. He appealed to them to pray for a favourable outcome.

See Reggie Zippy's Instagram video below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh