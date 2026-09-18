A resurfaced video showed British-Ghanaian rapper Sway DaSafo speaking about his health struggles and recovery journey months before his death

Sway DaSafo passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2026, at the age of 44, prompting an outpouring of grief online

The resurfaced clip also showed Sway crediting forgiveness and determination for his progress after a period of being bed-bound and wheelchair-dependent

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A video of veteran British-Ghanaian rapper Sway DaSafo speaking candidly about battling a serious health condition and his road to recovery has gone viral following the news of his untimely death at 44 on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

Video of Sway DaSafo speaking about his health struggles and recovery resurfaces after his death at 44. Photo source: Sway Dasafo

Source: Facebook

The footage was previously posted by the rapper on June 7, 2026, a few months before his untimely demise, in which he himself appeared upbeat and grateful in the recording.

Sway DaSafo on his serious health battle

In the clip, Sway DaSafo shared that around 2019 and 2020, he suffered a health crisis that severely affected his ability to move.

The late UK hiphop pioneer noted that at his lowest point, he was bedridden and later dependent on a wheelchair before gradually regaining his mobility.

"For those who know me closely, you know that around about 2019/2020, I had a health situation which impacted my mobility quite seriously."

"At one point I was bedbound, another point I had to use a wheelchair, but then gradually I got back on my feet," he said. "Although I'm still partially using crutches, I can say to God be the glory I'm making a full recovery."

The late former Konvict Muzik signee also used the opportunity to pass on a message to anyone going through their own difficult season, urging them to lean on forgiveness, determination, and the courage to seek support.

"Giving is just as important as receiving," he added, before signing off with his signature, "Sway."

The clip has taken on a painful new weight in the wake of his passing, with fans and friends struggling to reconcile the warmth and hope in his words with the grief of losing him so suddenly.

The resurfaced Instagram video of Sway DaSafo speaking about his health struggles and recovery is below:

Fans react to Sway DaSafo's death

The comments beneath the post filled quickly with tributes from those mourning the UK rap pioneer.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@elianaaforever wrote:

"I can't stop crying. I've lost a great friend 😭."

@missguccibigd said:

"Gone way too soon. 💔💔💔💔💔 sending love to his beautiful family."

@kezzaedwards commented:

"Living with a clean, pure and grateful heart and giving thanks to the most high for waking up on this side everyday is the flex people."

@ganj_theguardian added:

"😢😢😢 Deepest and most heartfelt condolences to his family in this difficult time. Still in disbelief myself."

Sway DaSafo's final post emerges after death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Sway DaSafo’s final public social media post, shared just 12 days before news of his death emerged.

The birthday message, posted from Accra, Ghana, marked his 44th birthday with the simple words, “Chapter 44”.

The post took on a heartbreaking significance as fans revisit the rapper’s final weeks and reflect on his lasting contribution to UK hip-hop.

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Source: YEN.com.gh