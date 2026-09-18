Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz has named a 24-man squad for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and a friendly against Morocco

Mohammed Kudus returns to the Black Stars squad after a seven-month injury absence kept him out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Two uncapped players feature in the squad alongside returning faces from Brighton, Sassuolo, and Lorient

Carlos Queiroz has announced a 24-man squad for the Black Stars' September and October fixtures, which include two 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches and an international friendly.

The squad, released on September 18 ahead of clashes against Côte d'Ivoire, The Gambia and Morocco, blends players from Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with two debutants and several notable returnees.

Mohammed Kudus returns to Carlos Queiroz's squad with Thomas Partey missing out on the list for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers. Photos by DeFodi Images and Michael Regan - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Kudus returns as Partey misses out

The most prominent name back in the fold is Mohammed Kudus, who missed the 2026 World Cup in North America after picking up an injury that kept him sidelined for seven months.

His return adds considerable quality to a squad that performed creditably at the tournament without him.

Also returning are Ibrahim Osman of Brighton and Ibrahim Sulemana of Sassuolo, both of whom were absent from the recent World Cup squad.

In the goalkeeping department, Accra Hearts of Oak's Benjamin Asare, who made history as the first domestic-based goalkeeper to start a World Cup match for Ghana, retains his place alongside Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Joseph Anang.

Who are the new players in the Black Stars?

According to Ghanafa.org, France-based defender Nathaniel Adjei earns a recall after nearly a year away from the national setup, with his performances for Lorient in French Ligue 1 convincing the coaching staff to bring him back.

Jan Gyamerah of SV Elversberg and Ronald Donkor of New York Red Bulls are among those rewarded for consistent club performances, with both players earning places in the squad on the back of impressive recent form.

The Black Stars will travel to face Côte d'Ivoire in their first 2027 AFCON qualifier on Thursday, September 24, before returning home to host The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 29.

The squad will then round off the international window with a friendly against Morocco, heading to face the Atlas Lions on Sunday, October 4, as noted by Flashscore.

Below is Ghana's full squad, as shared on X:

GFA explains Iñaki Williams’ retirement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the GFA had explained why Iñaki Williams ended his four-year international career with the Black Stars.

GFA spokesperson Henry Asante Twum said Williams personally spoke to coach Carlos Queiroz and GFA president Kurt Okraku before announcing his retirement.

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Source: YEN.com.gh