Sokoban Fatilow announced his resignation from Nhyira 104.5 FM after five years as a sports presenter at the Kumasi-based station

The popular Ghanaian radio personality shared a behind-the-scenes TikTok video of his final day, showing warm embraces with colleagues in the studio

Fatilow's farewell post has drawn an outpouring of messages from fans and colleagues reacting to his departure from Multimedia Group Limited

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Popular Ghanaian sports presenter Sokoban Fatilow has confirmed his exit from Nhyira 104.5 FM, the Kumasi-based radio station under Multimedia Group Limited, bringing to a close a five-year stint at the station.

Popular radio presenter Sokoban Fatilow resigns from Multimedia Ghana Limited's Nhyira FM after five years. Photo source: Sokoban Fatilow-Journalist

Source: Facebook

The media personality announced his departure on Thursday, 17 September 2026, through a heartfelt TikTok video that quickly gained traction online.

The clip, filmed inside the Multimedia Group Limited's Nhyira FM studio, captured the raw emotion of a final working day.

On-screen text displayed a "Thank You" message signed off as Sokoban Fatilow expressed gratitude to both his colleagues and the listeners who followed his work over the years.

In the footage, the atmosphere shifted between tearful and celebratory as studio staff exchange warm embraces and share farewell moments with the departing presenter.

Sokoban Fatilow's farewell at Nhyira FM

Fatilow's five years at Nhyira FM established him as a recognisable voice in Kumasi's radio landscape, and the weight of his exit was evident in how his colleagues responded on camera.

Looking back on his time at the popular station, the presenter described the experience as transformative, crediting his audience for turning his raw passion into a professional career.

"You turned a young commentator who had only passion into a Sports Journalist living his dream," he wrote in the post.

His tenure at Nhyira FM covered some of the sport's biggest occasions, from late-night UEFA Champions League broadcasts to early morning Premier Sports programmes.

The variety of shows he anchored helped him build a loyal following among Ghanaian football fans who tuned in regularly for his coverage.

The now former Nhyira FM presenter saved particular praise for his leadership team, naming station boss Mr James Aglah alongside his editors and colleagues for the trust they placed in him throughout his time there.

"This is not goodbye, it's just the end of one chapter and the beginning of another," he noted, signalling that his departure is a deliberate career move rather than a final exit from broadcasting.

What comes next for Sokoban Fatilow?

The presenter has kept his next move close to his chest for now, only hinting that an announcement is on the way.

"I will announce what is next soon," he wrote, urging his supporters to stay with him as he embarks on this new phase.

His departure adds his name to a growing list of established media personalities in Ghana who have left major broadcasting houses in recent months to pursue fresh opportunities elsewhere, whether in rival stations, independent media ventures, or digital platforms.

His decision to document and share the moment publicly gave fans a rare behind-the-scenes look at life inside one of Ghana's prominent regional radio stations, and the response online suggests the video struck a chord with a wide audience.

The TikTok video of Sokoban Fatilow announcing his resignation from Multimedia's Nhyira FM is below:

Reactions to Sokoban Fatilow's Nhyira FM resignation

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions that poured in after Fatilow announced his resignation below:

Dj Angel wrote:

"Sometimes leaving for a new challenge is not easy, but man for speed up, especially evacuating from the space and people you always acquainted with."

Kwasi Osei said:

"Last last, Fatilow maame onim fatilow papa has resigned from MGL. Good luck, super duber."

Fosu Alex commented:

"Today is my birthday, and you've resigned from Multimedia. You served very well, and God will bless you for that. Good luck. I've always watched you from behind. 🫡🫶💜🟣."

Radio presenter George Ferguson departs EIB Network

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about broadcaster George Ferguson’s resignation from EIB Network’s Empire FM in Takoradi.

The popular presenter, widely known as Hypeman Ferggy, thanked management, colleagues and loyal listeners after years at the station.

Ferguson’s emotional farewell hinted at a major new chapter, leaving fans eager to discover his next move.

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Source: YEN.com.gh