The US Department of Justice published its latest disciplinary updates on September 17, 2026, targeting immigration law practitioners

The Executive Office for Immigration Review maintains the list, which covers disbarments and suspensions across dozens of American states

Several lawyers were newly added to the list, including practitioners from California, New Jersey, and Washington

The United States Department of Justice has released an updated register of immigration lawyers who have faced disciplinary action for professional misconduct, with the most recent changes published on 17 September 2026.

The list is maintained by the Executive Office for Immigration Review and spans practitioners across numerous American states.

The US Department of Justice published its latest disciplinary updates on September 17, 2026, targeting immigration law practitioners

Source: Getty Images

Outcomes recorded on the register range from time-limited suspensions to indefinite suspensions and permanent disbarments.

Over the last 20 years, some Ghanaians have found their way onto this list with issues ranging from fraud to sexual assault.

Lilian Antwiwaa Asante, for example, tried to attain American citizenship by fraudulent marriage.

In 2007, Kweku Hanson pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault in the second degree; two counts of risk of injury to a minor child; two counts of tampering with a witness, among others. He served six years of incarceration, followed by thirty years of probation.

The Ghanaians featured on the list are

Kweku Hanson

Lilian Antwiwaa Asante (Disbarred in 2009)

Edwin Quartey (Suspended – 6 months in 2017)

Kofi O. Amankwaa (Disbarred in 2023)

Frank A.K. Awuah (Indefinite Suspension in 2001)

Samuel Sarfo (Disbarred in 2017)

James S. Sarpong (Disbarred in 2017)

How the Disciplinary Register Works

The Justice Department's register covers a broad spectrum of penalties imposed on immigration law practitioners found to have engaged in professional misconduct.

Some practitioners on the list received fixed-term suspensions, others were handed indefinite bans, and a portion were permanently removed from practice.

The department notes that practitioners disbarred prior to 13 January 2012 were originally recorded as "expelled" rather than disbarred.

The Justice Department has since standardised the terminology, replacing "expelled" with "disbarred" to reflect the same legal outcome across all entries.

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Source: YEN.com.gh