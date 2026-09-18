Veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie has announced an impending visit to Ghana in September 2026

The respected screen star will launch a major legacy project during his stay in the country

Edochie said the purpose of his visit would involve Ghanaians and indicated that he would stay for some time

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Veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie has announced plans to visit Ghana in September 2026 to launch a major project bearing his name.

Nigerian screen legend Pete Edochie set to launch major legacy project in Accra. Image credit: Pete Edochie/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The respected Nollywood actor confirmed his impending arrival in a video shared on the official TikTok page of the Pete Edochie Legacy Project.

In the footage, Edochie expressed his affection for Ghana and admitted that he had missed the country since his previous visit.

Pete Edochie addressed Ghanaians

Addressing Ghanaians directly, the veteran actor described them as great people and spoke highly of the country before announcing his plans.

He said:

“I’m gonna be in Ghana and what I am coming for involves you, and I’m not going to be in a hurry to go home.”

Edochie concluded his message by asking Ghanaians to wait for him and expressing his love for the country.

Watch the TikTok video below:

His statement suggested that the public would play a significant role in the initiative. However, he did not disclose the exact activities planned for his stay.

Major legacy project to begin

The initiative has been named the Pete Edochie Legacy Project. Promotional material indicates that its official launch will take place in Accra in September.

Check out the TikTok post below:

The project seeks to preserve the actor’s wisdom, life experiences and remarkable body of work while inspiring younger generations.

However, the organisers have not announced the exact launch date, venue or whether the initiative will include a documentary, book, exhibition or mentorship programme.

Edochie is one of Africa’s most respected actors. He gained widespread recognition for portraying Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s celebrated novel, Things Fall Apart.

His planned visit is expected to generate excitement among Ghanaian admirers who grew up watching his memorable Nollywood performances.

Pete Edochie spoke on latest death hoax

Previously, YEN.com.gh legend Pete Edochie reported that Nollywood has denied death rumours, stating that he is alive and in good health.

The veteran actor reflected on repeated death hoaxes about him, citing multiple similar instances.

In an interview, he also shared the family impact of false reports while expressing his gratitude for life.

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Source: YEN.com.gh