The United States Mission in Nigeria honoured late Nollywood icon Olu Jacobs, who died on September 16, 2026, at the age of 84

The US Mission released a statement recognising Jacobs' international career, including his appearances in American productions

Burial arrangements for the late actor have been announced, with a funeral service set for October 2, 2026, in Lagos

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The United States Mission in Nigeria has added its voice to the wave of tributes pouring in for veteran Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs, describing him as a talent whose reach transcended borders and generations.

US Mission pays tribute to Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs as they honour his global legacy. Image credit: Olu Jacobs

Source: Facebook

In a statement published on Monday, September 21, 2026, the Mission expressed condolences to Nigerians and the wider global creative community, following Jacobs' death on September 16 at the age of 84.

US Mission celebrates Olu Jacobs' international career

Central to the tribute was an acknowledgement of just how far Jacobs' career extended beyond Nigeria.

The Mission pointed to his work in international productions, including American films, before he became one of the defining pillars of Nigerian cinema.

"We join Nigerians and the global creative community in mourning legendary actor Olu Jacobs. From international cinema, including American productions, to becoming one of the defining voices of Nigerian film, his extraordinary talent crossed borders and generations," the statement read.

The Mission closed with a reflection on the lasting mark Jacobs leaves on the creative industry:

"His legacy lives on in the stories he told and the generations of artists he inspired. Rest in peace, Olu Jacobs."

The tribute from a US diplomatic body underscores the scale of Jacobs' reputation, one that stretched well beyond the African continent over a career spanning decades of theatre, television and film.

His passing was confirmed by his wife, veteran actress Joke Silva, and their son, Olusoji Jacobs.

Since the announcement, colleagues, public figures and institutions across Nigeria and internationally have continued to share their grief and admiration.

Olu Jacobs funeral arrangements

Arrangements to honour the late actor have now been made public.

According to a poster shared by actress Gloria Young, a Night of Tributes is scheduled for Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, October 2, 2026, at 10 am at This Present House on Freedom Way in Lekki Phase I, Lagos. Mourners have been asked to wear shades of green.

The X post from the US Mission is below.

Olu Jacobs' wife speaks after his death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the death of Nollywood legend Olu Jacobs and the emotional tribute shared by his wife, Joke Silva.

The report detailed his decades-long contribution to Nigerian cinema and theatre, as well as tributes from leading entertainers.

Jacobs’ death at 84 marked the end of one of Nollywood’s most celebrated careers. His family’s appeal for privacy added a deeply personal dimension to the widespread public mourning.

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Source: YEN.com.gh