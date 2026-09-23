A three-month-old baby died and several others were injured after two vehicles collided on the Bompata-Wenchi road

Assembly Member Doris Appiah said a bus travelling from Accra to Kumasi allegedly veered into the opposite lane while overtaking, causing the crash

Four of the injured passengers are in critical condition and have been moved to different hospitals for further treatment

A three-month-old baby has died following a head-on collision on the Bompata-Wenchi road in the Asante Akyem South Municipality of the Ashanti Region, with several other passengers left injured.

Assembly Member Doris Appiah, speaking to Adom News, said the crash involved two vehicles: a Hyundai travelling from Adomfe to Konongo and a bus heading from Accra to Kumasi.

Three-Month-Old Baby Dies in Head-On Collision on Bompata-Wenchi Road in Ashanti Region

Source: UGC

She said the bus crossed into the oncoming lane during an overtaking manoeuvre, bringing the two vehicles into direct collision.

Of those wounded in the accident, four are in critical condition and have been referred to different hospitals for specialised care. Other injured passengers are currently receiving treatment at the Juaso Government Hospital.

The exact number of passengers involved in the crash had not been confirmed at the time of publishing, though the presence of critically injured victims across multiple facilities points to the severity of the impact.

Authorities are still working to establish the full circumstances of the crash. No further details on the driver of the bus or any arrests have been disclosed.

Road accidents on Ghanaian highways remain a persistent public safety concern, with overtaking on single-carriageway roads frequently cited as a leading cause of fatal crashes.

Source: YEN.com.gh