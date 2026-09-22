Popular Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim attended the inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards 2026 in London, where she shared the room with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and other guests

Juliet Ibrahim described the evening as a powerful celebration of resilience and sacrifice, attending alongside the African Global Economic Convergence delegation as a distinguished guest

The event, held at the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, raised over $2 million to support the Invictus Games Foundation and its work with veterans

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Popular Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim has shared photos and details from an unforgettable evening at the inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards 2026 in London, where she rubbed shoulders with Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

Juliet Ibrahim attends the inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards 2026 in London, sharing a photo with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Image credit: Juliet Ibrahim/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

The Invictus recognition comes shortly after another career milestone for the actress.

Juliet Ibrahim's short film, Behind A Lie, won three awards at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF) Awards in Canada, including Best Short Film and Best Ghallywood Film, while she personally picked up Best Supporting Actress for her role in the production.

The film, which she wrote, directed and produced under her own banner, Juliet Ibrahim Studios, had earlier screened at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2026 before going on to earn nine nominations at TINFF.

She took to Instagram to thank the festival for recognising her work, sharing photos from the ceremony with fans and followers.

Juliet Ibrahim attends Invictus Spirit Awards event

Sharing the experience on Instagram, Juliet Ibrahim described attending the inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards 2026 as a true honour, noting that she was there as part of the African Global Economic Convergence delegation.

The event, held at the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, London, brought together courageous veterans, service personnel, their families, and supporters, alongside notable guests including comedian James Corden and Prince Harry himself.

According to multiple reports, the evening served as both a celebration and a major fundraiser for the Invictus Games Foundation, ultimately raising over $2 million to support wounded, injured and sick service personnel across the international Invictus community.

Juliet Ibrahim said hearing the stories shared on the night was deeply moving, calling it a reminder that true strength is found not only in overcoming adversity, but in ensuring no one has to face it alone.

Below is Juliet Ibrahim's post on Instagram.

Netizens react to Juliet Ibrahim's royal encounter

The photos from the event drew a wave of reactions from fans and fellow public figures online. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

@davidoayinde commented:

Thank you Juliet for sharing this lovely picture of you and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. I hope you enjoyed the event. Prince Harry is doing a wonderful job for his charities, he carrying on the good work that his Late Mother, Princess Diana, Former Princess of Wales

@mercyjohnsonokojie added:

Yes ma'am, my girl... keep winning

@judithaudu: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

@oyewoletobi78:

My baby... Beautiful you

@afriquechique:

Global Queen

Wodemaya hosts MrBeast with Ghanaian feast

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian content creator Wodemaya shared a light-hearted video documenting his hosting of YouTube star MrBeast at his Lamu Restaurant in Ghana, where he treated his guest to a proper Ghanaian feast.

MrBeast returned the favour the following day, showing up with Feastables chocolate and playfully attempting to overfeed Wodemaya in what he called "revenge."

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Source: YEN.com.gh