The US government outlined five requirements skilled workers must satisfy to qualify for an employment-based Green Card in 2026

The EB-3 visa category covers skilled workers seeking permanent US residence through employer sponsorship under USCIS and Department of State guidelines

Applicants must hold a permanent, full-time US job offer and provide evidence of at least two years of experience or training

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The United States government has published the conditions that skilled workers must fulfil to obtain an employment-based Green Card in 2026, with the requirements centred on the EB-3 visa category.

US outlines five key requirements for skilled workers seeking an employment-based Green Card. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla, Kurgenc

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Both the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and the Department of State have laid out the criteria that applicants must satisfy before their cases can advance through the system.

US Green Card: What skilled workers must prove

The US government has identified five core conditions for skilled workers pursuing permanent residence through the EB-3 route.

First, the labour certification or Schedule A application must specify a role requiring at least two years of experience or training.

Second, applicants must demonstrate that they fully meet every job requirement listed in that certification, with acceptable evidence including official academic records and letters from current or former employers.

Third, relevant post-secondary education can count towards the two-year experience requirement, giving applicants flexibility in how they establish their qualifications.

Fourth, a valid labour certification or Schedule A designation must be in place before the application can move to the next stage.

Fifth, and critically, the applicant must have a permanent, full-time job offer from a US-based employerm temporary or part-time positions do not meet the standard.

US Green Card: How EB-3 application process works

For most skilled workers, the journey begins with the employer rather than the applicant. The sponsoring company first files a labour certification with the US Department of Labour, which must confirm that no suitably qualified American worker is available to fill the role. Only once that certification receives approval can the employer move forward with sponsoring the foreign worker's Green Card application.

Candidates who built their qualifying experience through post-secondary education rather than direct employment are still eligible, provided their academic background satisfies the specific criteria outlined in the labour certification.

The US government advises all prospective applicants to review the eligibility conditions carefully and assemble supporting documentation well before starting the application process.

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Source: YEN.com.gh