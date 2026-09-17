Former TV3 Talented Kidz contestant Nakeeyat Dramani Sam secured a major role at an international summit in New York

The young Ghanaian poet confidently moderated Day One of the African Youth Development Summit 2026

Nakeeyat led discussions and shared the programme with prominent personalities at the event in America

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Former TV3 Talented Kidz contestant Nakeeyat Dramani Sam has secured a major role in America after serving as moderator at the African Youth Development Summit 2026.

Former Talented Kidz star Nakeeyat takes charge at major event in America. Nakeeyat

Source: TikTok

The young Ghanaian poet and climate advocate moderated Day One of the gathering at 866 United Nations Plaza in New York on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

Nakeeyat joined prominent speakers and professionals discussing Africa’s development and the contributions of young people and the diaspora.

The summit, organised by the Rosemond Ama Yeboah Foundation, was held under the theme, “Building Africa through Diaspora and Youth Innovation for Sustainable Development.”

Nakeeyat takes charge in New York

A video shared on TikTok showed Nakeeyat confidently leading one of the summit’s main discussions.

She opened the session with an energetic greeting and encouraged the audience to respond loudly before moving into the conversation.

The former contestant appeared comfortable as she introduced a speaker and asked questions about youth leadership, community development and building organisations that could survive beyond their founders.

Her questions were carefully framed, while her clear delivery and calm posture reflected her confidence on the international platform.

Nakeeyat also listened attentively to the responses and guided the conversation without attempting to overshadow the guest.

Role reflects Nakeeyat’s growth

The summit flyer officially named Nakeeyat as the moderator alongside speakers such as Queen Mother Dr Deloris Blakely, Hawa Taylor-Kamara Diallo, Samuel Kojo Pinkrah and Getty Kasole.

Her selection for the role marked another important step in her journey since appearing on TV3’s Talented Kidz competition.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Nakeeyat has developed from the young poet many Ghanaians watched on television into a youth ambassador, climate advocate and public speaker receiving opportunities beyond Ghana.

After the programme, she expressed appreciation to the Rosemond Ama Yeboah Foundation for offering her the opportunity and indicated that she would return for another session.

Her performance at the summit showed her ability to engage an audience, lead meaningful conversations and confidently operate in spaces occupied by experienced international personalities.

The major assignment has further highlighted the former Talented Kidz contestant’s steady personal and professional development.

Nakeeyat gets haircut for school

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nakeeyat had cut her hair before beginning her new life in Mfantsiman Senior High School.

In a video, the young poet visited a barbershop in her community and expressed mixed feelings as the barber trimmed her hair.

Footage of Nakeeyat getting a haircut for her SHS days went viral on social media, triggering reactions from Ghanaians.

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Source: YEN.com.gh