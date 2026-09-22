Ghana captain Jordan Ayew has departed the Black Stars camp after a scan confirmed a problem with his knee

Ayew had only just arrived in Accra on Monday to join his teammates before the injury was detected on Tuesday

His exit adds to a growing list of absentees for coach Carlos Queiroz, who has already lost several key players

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Ghana captain Jordan Ayew has been forced to leave the Black Stars camp after a scan on Tuesday, September 22, confirmed a problem with his knee, casting doubt over his availability for the team's upcoming international fixtures.

Jordan Ayew: Ghana Captain Pulls Out of Black Stars Squad 48 Hours Before Ivory Coast Clash

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Jordan Ayew withdraws from Ghana squad

The 35-year-old had only arrived in Accra on Monday, September 21, to join his teammates as preparations got underway.

However, after he reported discomfort in his knee, medical staff conducted a scan that revealed an issue significant enough to prevent him from continuing in camp, per Ghanasoccernet.

Ayew subsequently held discussions with head coach Carlos Queiroz, and the expectation is that he will be released to focus on his recovery.

Ayew's importance to Ghana

One of the long-serving members of the national setup, Ayew has represented Ghana consistently for more than a decade. According to Transfermarkt, he has scored 33 goals in 122 caps.

His leadership and experience have made him a central figure under successive coaching regimes, and his absence will be felt both on and off the pitch.

Ghana will be hoping the knee issue proves minor and that Ayew is able to return to fitness quickly ahead of future international commitments.

Ghana's AFCON preparations disrupted by withdrawals

Ayew's departure compounds an already difficult period for Queiroz ahead of Ghana's scheduled matches against Ivory Coast and Gambia, as well as a friendly against Morocco.

Several other prominent figures have also pulled out of the squad prior to Ayew's withdrawal.

Mohammed Kudus and Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo are both unavailable, and experienced left-back Baba Rahman has also withdrawn.

Losing the captain to injury on top of those absences leaves Queiroz with considerably less experience to call upon as he prepares his side for the fixtures.

Kudus turns down Black Stars call-up

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus had turned down his first Black Stars call-up under new head coach Carlos Queiroz during the current international break.

The Tottenham star chose to remain at the club’s training base in Enfield as he continues his recovery from a lengthy injury lay-off.

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Source: YEN.com.gh