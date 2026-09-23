Musician Mzbel and GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour have travelled to the United States

The two were captured sharing a cheerful moment aboard a plane during their journey

They are expected to attend UNGA 2026 in New York and the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA in New Jersey

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Ghanaian musician Mzbel and the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, have been spotted travelling together to the United States.

Mzbel joins GJA President on major official trip to the United States. Image credit: Mzbel

Source: Instagram

A video shared by popular blogger GH Hyper captured the pair enjoying a cheerful moment aboard the plane as they headed for activities in New York and New Jersey.

Mzbel travelled with her children

The Ghanaian musician was not travelling alone, as her son and daughter were also seen on the flight.

One part of the video showed Mzbel’s young daughter relaxing comfortably in her seat while using a mobile phone. Her son was also aboard the plane with the singer as they travelled to the United States.

Check out the Instagram video below:

Their appearance in the footage suggested that the international journey was also a family experience for the veteran musician.

Mzbel and Dwumfour head to UNGA

According to the caption accompanying the video, the two prominent personalities are heading to New York for activities connected to the 2026 United Nations General Assembly.

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly opened on September 8, with its general debate scheduled for September 22 to 26 and September 28 in New York.

Mzbel and Dwumfour are also expected to attend the 2026 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA, scheduled for Saturday, September 26, at the Avenue Event Centre in New Jersey.

The event will recognise personalities working across music, film, media, digital content, fashion and other areas of the creative industry.

Jackie Appiah lands new ambassadorial deal

In a related development reported by Yen.com.gh, fellow Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has also landed a new ambassadorial deal, this time as brand ambassador for Labianca Company Limited, a leading frozen foods distributor based in Tema.

The deal adds to an already extensive endorsement portfolio for the actress, who has previously fronted brands including Perla Water and Globacom.

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Source: YEN.com.gh