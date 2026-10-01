Captain Smart fulfilled his earlier promise to provide chop boxes, trunks and mattresses to first-year senior high school students from the Central Region's Gomoa West Constituency

A TikTok page campaigning for his parliamentary bid shared the news, describing the gesture as proof that actions speak louder than words and a promise kept

The former Onua TV presenter had declared his intention to contest the NDC parliamentary primaries in Gomoa West ahead of the 2028 general elections in Ghana

Captain Smart has delivered on his promise to support first-year senior high school students in the Gomoa West Constituency with chop boxes, trunks and mattresses.

Captain Smart fulfils his promise to provide chop boxes, trunks and mattresses to first-year SHS students in Gomoa West. Image credit: CAPTAINE SMART MP FOR G.W.C (TikTok)/Captain Smart (Facebook).

Source: UGC

The gesture comes as the former broadcaster continues to build his profile in the constituency ahead of his parliamentary bid.

Captain Smart, whose real name is Blessed Godsbrain Smart, declared his intention to contest the Gomoa West seat on Monday, June 1, 2026.

He has since said he will contest the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries in the constituency.

Over the past few months, he has funded boreholes, cut sod for a CHPS compound and a six-unit classroom block at Gomoa Mankessim, and supported other projects.

The Gomoa West seat is currently held by Richard Gyan-Mensah, who first won it in 2020.

Captain Smart delivers SHS items in Gomoa West

News of the donation was shared by the TikTok page CAPTAINE SMART MP FOR G.W.C, which backs his ambition to represent the constituency.

According to the post, Captain Smart had earlier promised to provide chop boxes, trunks and mattresses to first-year SHS students in Gomoa West.

The page said he had now fulfilled that promise, adding that a promise made is a promise kept.

His gesture came less than two weeks after the Ghana Education Service (GES) directed senior high schools not to turn away students over the type of trunk or chop box they bring.

The TikTok post of CAPTAINE SMART MP FOR G.W.C, in which Captain Smart fulfils his promise to SHS students, is below.

Captain Smart joins labourers in Gomoa West

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Captain Smart was filmed pushing a wheelbarrow filled with gravel at a construction site in Gomoa West on September 3, 2026.

He joined labourers working on the Gomoa Oguaa Teachers' Quarters, one of several projects he has been associated with in the constituency.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh