The ninth edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) was a spectacular event with top stars in attendance

The star-studded ceremony was held at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, on Sunday, January 11, 2026

Talented songstress Wendy Shay was the only Ghanaian who won an award at the viral event in a trending video

Wendy Asiamah Addo, popularly known as Wendy Shay, made Ghanaians proud with her latest achievement.

The talented songstress and her protégé, Tracy Shay, were spotted at the 2025 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) held in Lagos, Nigeria.

Wendy Shay wins the Best Female Artiste Award in West Africa at the 2026 AFRIMA Awards. Photo credit: @wendyshay.

Wendy Shay wins big at 2026 AFRIMA

Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay was honoured with the Best Female Artiste in Western Africa award for her hit song Too Late at the just-ended AFRIMA ceremony.

Top female musicians, including Ghana’s Moliy and Amaarae, were nominated in the same category. Nigerian Afrobeats queens Tiwa Savage and Ayra Starr also competed for the prestigious award.

Wendy Shay expressed her gratitude to her fans, management team, and the organisers for recognising her efforts in the music industry.

"I want to express my gratitude to my Lord and Saviour, my supporters, the Shay Gang, and my partners. And I would like to express my gratitude to my baby, Tracy Shay, for dancing to Too Late; it became viral as a result of her," she said, acknowledging her goddaughter’s support."

The TikTok video of Wendy Shay and Tracy Shay at the 2026 AFRIMA Awards is below:

Full list of winners at 2026 AFRIMAs

Nigerian musician Rema was nominated in many categories at the 2026 AFRIMA awards, proving that he had an incredible 2025, releasing new songs and performing at different shows.

He won the Best Male Artiste in Western Africa and also Best African Artiste in African R&B & Soul.

Nigerian singer Rema wins an award at the 2026 AFRIMA awards. Photo credit: @afrima-official.

Winners at the 2026 AFRIMA

Juma Jux (Tanzania): Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa

Juma Jux & Diamond Platnumz – Ololufe: Best African Video of the Year

Shallipopi: Song of the Year ( Laho ) and another major win, continuing his rise as a street-pop star

) and another major win, continuing his rise as a street-pop star Burna Boy: Best African Collaboration (for Laho remix) and Record of the Year ( No Sign of Weakness )

remix) and Record of the Year ( ) Ciza (South Africa): Breakout Artiste of the Year

Didi B (Ivory Coast): Best African Lyricist or Rapper

Chella (Nigeria): African Fans’ Favourite

Bakhaw Dioum (Senegal): Songwriter of the Year

Element Eleéh & Mugisha Fred Robinson (Rwanda): Producer of the Year

Yemi Alade (Nigeria): Best Soundtrack in a Movie, Series, or Documentary (You Are from Iyanu)

Regional winners at the 2026 AFRIMA

Cindy Le Coeur (Central Africa): Best Female Artiste

Singuila (Central Africa): Best Male Artiste

Adviser (Mauritania) and Sherine (Egypt): Northern Africa male & female winners

Denise (Eastern Africa): Best Female Artiste

Yo Maps and Nontokozo Mkhize: Southern Africa male & female winners

Wendy Shay: Best Female Artiste in Western Africa.

The Instagram videos are below:

Wendy Shay praises Tracy at AFRIMA

She mesmerised fans with her stylish kente gown and blonde braids hairstyle at the star-studded event to celebrate talented musicians.

Some social media users have applauded Wendy Shay for always introducing her mentee on international platforms.

