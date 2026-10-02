Alumni of Ghana’s top SHSs have joined the ranks of doctors after completing their training at KNUST

The school-by-school figures show how some of Ghana’s best-known institutions compare in the 2026 graduating class

One young woman’s achievement has brought a historic first to her former school in Kumasi

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Former students of several Ghanaian secondary schools have completed their medical and dental training at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, bringing fresh recognition to the institutions where their academic journeys began.

Each top high school in Ghana and the number of doctors in KNUST’s 2026 class. Image credit: Ksmd2026

Source: UGC

The KNUST School of Medicine and Dentistry Class of 2026 has been celebrating its graduates through school profiles shared on its X page, highlighting the secondary schools represented in the cohort.

According to the class announcement, 406 graduates completed their training: 341 medical doctors and 65 dental surgeons. Their achievements follow a demanding six-year journey through medical school.

Although the graduates are being celebrated under their former schools, their professional qualifications were earned at KNUST.

The school references recognise their educational backgrounds and the foundations built before university, while the medical and dental programmes represent the specialist training that brought them to this stage.

Watch the X post below:

The published figures offer a snapshot of the schools whose former students have reached this professional milestone.

Schools celebrate their graduating alumni

Wesley Girls’ High School features prominently, with its figure updated from an initial 48 to 52 graduates. PRESEC, Legon has 31, while the KNUST Medical Students’ Association’s latest announcement lists 28 for Opoku Ware School, compared with the earlier 27.

St. Louis SHS has 25 graduates, followed by Mfantsipim School with 23 and Achimota School with 17. Prempeh College and St. Augustine’s College each have 15 in the published announcements.

The figures identified across the school profiles and related announcements are:

Former secondary school Reported graduates Wesley Girls’ High School 52 PRESEC, Legon 31 Opoku Ware School 28 St. Louis SHS 25 Mfantsipim School 23 Achimota School 17 Prempeh College 15 St. Augustine’s College 15 Holy Child School 13 St. James Seminary SHS 13 Adisadel College 6 Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ SHS 6 Ghana National College 5 Legacy Girls’ College 3 Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS 2 Adventist SHS, Bantama 1 identified

Beyond the larger groups, the announcements also recognise graduates from schools with smaller representations. Legacy Girls’ College has three graduates listed in its school profile, while Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS has two.

Check out another X post below:

Adventist SHS, Bantama is represented by Dr Nyame Victoria, whom the class page celebrated as the school’s first female medical doctor.

Her recognition adds an individual milestone to the wider graduation celebrations.

Medical and dental totals differ

The school figures require careful interpretation because some announcements combine graduates of medicine and dentistry.

PRESEC’s total, for example, consists of 29 medical doctors and two dental surgeons. Describing all 31 as medical doctors would therefore overlook the distinction clearly stated by the class page.

Separate medical and dental breakdowns could not be verified for every school featured, so the published totals should be presented as graduates from the combined cohort.

The figures also cover KNUST’s Class of 2026, rather than all doctors graduating from every medical university in Ghana this year.

The school list remains partial, and the one identified Adventist graduate should not automatically be treated as the school’s complete total.

Together, the announcements celebrate a new cohort of healthcare professionals and the secondary schools that helped prepare them for university.

OWASS NSMQ star Epton graduates as doctor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Epton Asamoah Noble, the former Opoku Ware School contestant who graduated from KNUST as a medical doctor after six years of training.

Voice of KNUST announced the milestone on September 26, 2026.

Once known as an OWASS contestant on the 2020 NSMQ stage, Noble has now earned a medical degree. His journey from quiz competitor to doctor has drawn attention from both the OWASS and KNUST communities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh