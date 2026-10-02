Traditional priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam asked President John Mahama and Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to help him secure a US visa for further facial surgery

He wanted to undergo a skin graft at Harlem Hospital in New York, where he had several operations on his burn-scarred face over a decade ago

Kwaku Bonsam insisted he would cover all his travel and medical bills himself, saying a GH¢6,200 prescription he recently completed had not brought any noticeable improvement

The outspoken traditional priest has asked President John Mahama and Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to assist with his travel documents.

Nana Kwaku Bonsam appeals to Mahama and Ablakwa to help him travel to the US for a skin graft at Harlem Hospital. Image credit: Kwaku Bonsam/Obadie TV.

Source: Facebook

Born Stephen Osei Mensah, Kwaku Bonsam suffered severe burns to his face and upper body in a gas explosion near his home in 1992, when he was 19.

More than a decade ago, he spent close to a year in New York, where infections in his facial injuries led to several operations at Harlem Hospital Centre.

His stay was featured in The New York Times, which described him as a major figure in Ghana's traditional religious circles.

Kwaku Bonsam has remained in the spotlight, making headlines during the 2026 FIFA World Cup with spiritual claims involving England captain Harry Kane.

Kwaku Bonsam seeks help for Harlem surgery

In a video posted on Facebook, the spiritualist said the wound on his face had become so troubling that he struggles to sleep at night.

He explained that he wants a skin graft at Harlem Hospital, believing that further treatment there would give him lasting relief.

Rather than money, the traditional priest said he only needs the state's help with paperwork, such as a service passport or an official letter to the US Embassy.

Service passports are typically issued to government officials travelling on state business.

Kwaku Bonsam added that he recently spent about GH¢6,200 on pills prescribed by a physician, but the course did not improve his condition.

He also expressed concern about taking other prescribed pills that could trigger an allergic reaction.

The Facebook video of Kwaku Bonsam, in which he appeals to Mahama and Ablakwa to help him travel for a skin graft, is below.

Kwaku Bonsam claims he caused Black Stars' exit

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Kwaku Bonsam claimed during a TikTok Live on July 9, 2026, that he was responsible for Ghana's early exit from the World Cup.

He said he spiritually tied the Black Stars after football officials failed to acknowledge his contribution. The claims came weeks after he gained international attention over a purported spiritual warning to Harry Kane.

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Source: YEN.com.gh