Shivon Zilis publicly addressed her sudden breakup from Elon Musk in an emotional post on X on Friday

The mother of four described losing the relationship with no warning after a week, saying it was difficult to process

Zilis shared how their family home served as a safe haven for Musk and expressed hope they could remain friends and co-parents

Shivon Zilis has spoken openly about her split from tech billionaire Elon Musk, posting a heartfelt message on X after reports emerged that Musk had unfollowed her on the platform.

The technology executive said the end of the relationship caught her completely off guard.

Shivon Zilis speaks after breaking up with Elon Musk. Photo credit: @forbes.

Source: Instagram

Zilis reflects on what their relationship meant

Zilis described a deep sense of loss but also gratitude for the time they shared together.

"It's hard to go from in love to let go in a week with no warning, but that's just how it is sometimes," she wrote.

Central to her message was the role she said she played in Musk's life. She described their family home as a place of genuine refuge for the entrepreneur, where warmth and calm replaced the pressures of his public life and work.

"We were always his safe space. A place where all of us were overjoyed to see him and one that was always full of happiness and love, not war," she wrote.

She said she took pride in being someone who could lift Musk's spirits during difficult moments. "I loved being that counterbalancing place of safety, sense of calm, and love — and delighted in bringing a smile back to his face when he was down. I will miss him dearly," Zilis added.

She also touched on how profoundly Musk had shaped her own life. "I've loved him more than life itself and he's taught me 100 lifetimes of knowledge and made my cup overflow with life meaning, so there is a lot of loss," she wrote.

The Instagram photos are below:

Zilis and Musk's four children

Despite the pain she described, Zilis made clear that the greatest joy in her life remains their four children. The pair share twins Strider Sekhar Sirius and Azure Astra Alice, born in 2021; a daughter named Arcadia, born in 2024; and a fourth child, Seldon Lycurgus, who was announced in 2025. The couple were never married.

Closing her post on a note of care rather than bitterness, Zilis said she hoped the two could build a strong friendship and co-parenting dynamic going forward.

"I'm hurting, but care deeply about E and will always be cheering for his happiness. God speed, Elon, the world is lucky to have you," she wrote.

Musk had not publicly commented on the split or responded to Zilis' post at the time she published it. Zilis, who previously served on the board of OpenAI and has held roles connected to Musk's companies, has not spoken publicly about the relationship before this post.

The Instagram photos are below:

Elon Musk's first wife speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Justine Musk’s account of her marriage to Elon Musk in a new documentary directed by Alex Gibney.

The nearly four-hour film also explores Musk’s strained relationship with his daughter Vivian, adding a deeply personal dimension to the allegations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh