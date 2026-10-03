Obaapa FM officially began operations in Kumasi on October 1, adding a new voice to the city’s vibrant broadcasting scene

The Lawson Media-owned station features several prominent media personalities, including sports broadcaster Bright Kankam Boadu

YEN.com.gh takes an inside look at the station’s ultra-modern studio and its impressive facilities

Kumasi's broadcasting landscape has a new contender. Obaapa FM officially launched on October 1, 2026, opening a gleaming new studio near Ahodwo Roundabout as part of its debut on the airwaves.

The station forms part of the media portfolio belonging to Lawson Media, owned by Dr Lawson.

Lawson Media owner, Dr Lawson Kyei, has built an ultra-modern studio for his new station Obaapa FM/TV. Photo credit: Obaapa Radio 100.9FM/Facebook.

Source: Twitter

Inside Obaapa FM's ultramodern studio

The studio itself makes a strong first impression.

A spacious broadcast desk anchors the space, fitted with professional microphones on adjustable boom arms and headphones at each presenter position, giving on-air talent the tools to monitor and manage live programming with ease.

The walls carry bold Obaapa FM branding, ensuring the station's identity is felt the moment anyone steps inside.

Acoustic panels line the room, serving the practical purpose of sound treatment while also lending the space a contemporary edge.

Ergonomic chairs for both presenters and guests complete the functional setup, designed with long broadcasting sessions in mind.

The visual design leans into a clean, white-dominated aesthetic that lets the station's lighting and branding do the talking.

Soft purple and blue ambient lights wash across the studio, adding warmth and a distinctly professional broadcast feel to the otherwise minimal interior.

A music-themed decorative piece also features on the walls, injecting some personality into what could otherwise read as a purely functional room.

Below is an X video offering an inside look at Obaapa FM/TV:

The overall design philosophy appears to balance utility with ambition, reflecting a station that is keen to make its mark from day one.

Obaapa FM/TV enters Kumasi's competitive media market

Kumasi is already home to several established media houses, but the arrival of Obaapa FM/TV adds another strong player to the city’s competitive broadcasting landscape.

With its modern facilities and experienced media personalities, Lawson Media appears determined to make an impact in the market.

Based at the Ahodwo Roundabout, the station broadcasts on 100.9 MHz on radio and is also available on digital terrestrial television, giving it a platform to reach a wide audience across the city and beyond.

The station has assembled a team of familiar media personalities and show hosts, including sports broadcaster Bright Kankam Boadu, Owusu Bempah Ayala, Andy Kacylas, Christian and Maxwell, as well as The Ship Dealer on the sports desk.

Wofa Kofi Appiah serves as the General Manager of Obaapa FM/TV, overseeing the station as it begins its journey in Kumasi’s competitive media space.

Wontumi Sport's sole surviving member raises eyebrow

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Capo De Supremo, born Ishaiku Ahadator, sparked reactions after sharing a cryptic “There’s Fire” message on social media.

The post came amid the departure of several familiar faces from Wontumi FM/TV’s sports department.

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Source: YEN.com.gh